CRWD Stock: 9 Things to Know About CrowdStrike as It Joins the Nasdaq-100

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) stock is garnering the interest of investors Tuesday morning as it prepares to join the Nasdaq 100.
CrowdStrike will join the Nasdaq 100 Index, the Nasdaq 100 Equal Weighted Index, as well as the Nasdaq 100 Technology Index before markets open on Thursday. This will have it replacing Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM), which is combining with Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI).
With extra eyes on CRWD stock, let’s take a look at what traders need to know about the company below.
- First off, we’ve got to mention that CrowdStrike is a cybersecurity company.
- It serves customers with various levels of protection to protect them from malicious hackers.
- The company has been recognized as a leader in modern endpoint security by Gartner, Forrester, and IDC.
- CrowdStrike has a large number of customers with more than 11,000 businesses making use of its services.
- A few examples of these include Sony (NYSE:SNE), Sega, Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK), The Pokemon Company International, as well as The City of San Diego.
- George Kurtz leads CrowdStrike as its co-founder, president and CEO.
- He was more than 28 years of experience in the cybersecurity field with his previous work including roles at McAfee (NASDAQ:MCFE).
- CRWD stock is seeing heavy trading this morning with some 4 million shares changing hands.
- That’s already above the company’s daily average trading volume of about 3.3 million shares.
CRWD stock was up 7% as of Tuesday morning and is up 31% since the start of the year.
On the date of publication, William White did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.