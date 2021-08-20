Tesla Bot: 11 Things We Know About Elon Musk’s Humanoid Robot Plans

The future is quickly approaching and with it comes Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) CEO Elon Musk revealing the humanoid robot “Tesla Bot.”
Here’s what you need to know about the Tesla Bot.
- Musk showed off a few slides while discussing the Tesla Bot at the end of the Tesla AI Day event.
- The company CEO said that the goal is to have a prototype of the robot ready to go next year.
- According to Musk, the Tesla Bot will make use of the company’s self-driving car software to navigate city streets.
- This could allow it to perform tasks, such as grocery shopping.
- He also floated around the idea of the robots replacing physical laborers.
- Of course, Musk does nothing without a little flair, which is why he was joined on stage by a dancing Tesla Bot.
- Okay, it wasn’t actually a robot but was instead a person in a suit made to look like one.
- Still, the point stands that Musk really is planning for this Tesla Bot to mimic human movement.
- However, that doesn’t mean robot overlords are going to take over.
- Elon Musk confirmed that the average person would be able to outrun and overpower a Tesla Bot.
- So at least there’s that reassurance that the apocalypse is still a further way off.
The idea of humanoid robots running about isn’t as far-fetched as some might think. Boston Dynamics has been working on its own robots for years now with some impressive results. You can follow this link to check out a video of their Atlas in action a couple of years ago.
On the date of publication, William White did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.