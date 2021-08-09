What Is Cartesi? 7 Things to Know About the Red-Hot CTSI Crypto

While most investors were busy focusing on Bitcoin (CCC:BTC-USD) news out of Washington, the Cartesi (CCC:CTSI-USD) token was rocketing higher. Although the under-the-radar CTSI crypto may be new to many, its 103% move merits attention. So what do you need to know?
To start, one of the major appeals of Cartesi lies in how it approaches development. At its heart, it says it is an “off-chain decentralized computation platform.” More plainly, it allows developers to code smart contracts using the Linux operating system, which comes with a robust infrastructure of mainstream software programs. According to Cartesi then, this means its offerings help unlock a new future for decentralized applications (DApps).
And beyond its appeal to developers, it seems there were a few specific catalysts helping lift the CTSI crypto today. Here is what you need to know.
What to Know About Cartesi Coin and the CTSI Crypto
- Cartesi has been around since 2018 when Erick de Moura, Augusto Teixeira, Diego Nehab and Colin Steil founded the project.
- The team cemented Cartesi as a Layer-2 scaling infrastructure that works with Linux. As research firm Messari puts it, this could bring more seasoned developers to the world of blockchain.
- Importantly, Cartesi currently offers three products that align with its goals. These include Descartes, Descartes Rollups and Noether. Descartes allows developers to complete heavy computations on a Linux virtual machine, with the added benefit of blockchain verification. Its Descartes Rollup feature is meant to be a more scalable smart contract solution to Ethereum (CCC:ETH-USD).
- Lastly, Noether is a side-chain project that allows DApps to temporarily move and store files for lower fees.
- Noether is also a tie-in to the CTSI crypto, its native token. According to Cartesi, CTSI is important because it creates a sense of security and transparency in its proof-of-stake algorithms. Users can stake their CTSI and mine rewards with Noether as well.
- It seems that one of the catalysts for the 100%-plus gains came from increased accessibility. The CTSI crypto is now available on the Kraken exchange. Previously, it announced that investors could access CTSI via the Revolut app.
- Additionally, Cartesi received a shout-out from popular cryptocurrency influencer Ben Armstrong who goes by BitBoy Crypto.
Sarah Smith is the Editor of Today’s Market with InvestorPlace.com.