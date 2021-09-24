Amazon Event 2021: 5 New Product Predictions That Could Be Coming Sept. 28

Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) is preparing for an upcoming event that will have it showing off new devices in 2021.
The Amazon event is set to take place on Sept. 28 and should introduce updates to the Echo line of smart speakers. However, it likely won’t be just those as sources are reporting quite a few new products from the e-commerce company.
Let’s jump into a list of new devices that might show up during the Amazon Echo Event for 2021.
- Amazon is reportedly working on a wall-mounted smart speaker. It will feature a 15-inch display that users can make use of for managing their other smart devices. It could also sit on a table if wall mounting isn’t an option. It’s designed for kitchen use and will likely also have support for various streaming services.
- Vesta the home robot is another new product we might see at the Amazon event 2021. However, details on it are still scant. Some predictions believe it will be a high-priced item that goes for $1,000.
- Another new product that could be announced is a soundbar for TVs with built-in Alexa support. While many third-party soundbars already fill this role, Amazon has yet to offer its own that does.
- There’s also talk that Amazon is looking to introduce new wearables at the event. That would include some targeted at certain audiences, such as children or the elderly.
- Of course, we’ll also likely see some more normal updates for already-existing items. That includes new versions of Alexa smart speakers, as well as updated versions of the company’s Ring doorbells.
Investors looking for more stock market news today are in luck!
We’ve got all the latest stock coverage that traders need for Friday. That includes what to know about ZIVO Bioscience (NASDAQ:ZIVO) as its stock soars, what’s happening with Ripple (CCC:XRP-USD), and why crypto stocks are falling today. You can find all of those details at the following links!
More Stock Market News for Friday
- ZIVO Stock: 6 Things to Know About Biotech ZIVO Bioscience as Shares Rocket on No News
- XRP News: 6 Things to Know About Ripple’s Partnership With Bhutan
- Crypto Stocks: Why RIOT, MARA, COIN and BTBT Are Falling Today
On the date of publication, William White did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines