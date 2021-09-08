ANY Stock Spikes as Sphere 3D Is Called the “Ultimate Bitcoin Merger Play”

Sphere 3D (NASDAQ:ANY) stock is running higher on Wednesday following positive coverage of the company.
That coverage comes from Ashwagandha Smith in a blog post on Seeking Alpha. In that post, the investor calls ANY stock the “Ultimate Bitcoin Merger Play” and claims explosive growth is coming in the future.
According to Smith, investors in ANY stock could see shares run as high as $24 by the end of October. That could then propel shares of the stock to $72 each by the time June 2022 rolls around.
So what has Smith taking such a bullish stance on ANY stock? Here’s a portion of their blog post pointing out the reason why Sphere 3D could be about to soar.
“ANY has quietly pursued all the right steps to prepare for aggressive growth in a way that will benefit existing shareholders with a much stronger and more viable business competing in the bitcoin mining space. Specifically, ANY has a planned 4Q21 merger with Gryphon Digital Mining to create the world’s largest fully integrated pure play Bitcoin miner with zero carbon footprint.”
Smith is far from the only person that believes there’s potential for ANY stock to take off. Will Meade, a former hedge fund manager turned Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) stock influencer, also called out the company in a post last week.
Meade is popular amongst meme stock investors for his short-squeeze picks. He’s also got a large reach with more than 238,000 followers on Twitter. As such, it’s unsurprising that ANY stock is continuing to rally today after his callout last week and this new coverage from Smith.
ANY stock was up 10.6% as of Wednesday afternoon.
