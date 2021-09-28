Can Ford Dethrone Tesla? 11 Things to Know About F Stock’s Plan to Become America’s EV King

Ford (NYSE:F) is looking to dethrone Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) as the king of electric vehicles (EVs) in America with plans for new campuses in a move pushing F stock up today.
Let’s dive into the details of Ford’s plan below to see what this means for holders of F stock.
- The company is planning to open two new massive campuses in Tennessee and Kentucky.
- These locations will be responsible for creating the next generation of electric F-Series trucks as well as batteries for future Ford and Lincoln EVs.
- The first location will be in Stanton, Tenn., and will use the name Blue Oval City.
- It will cost $5.6 billion and will bring with it 6,000 jobs.
- The location will handle the assembly of electric F-Series trucks as well as EV battery production.
- As for the other campus, it will be located in central Kentucky and will be dedicated to manufacturing batteries with the help of SK Innovation.
- The campus will be called BlueOvalSK Battery Park, will cost $5.8 million, and will create 5,000 jobs.
- It will supply Ford’s North America plants with batteries for electric Ford and Lincoln EVs.
- In addition to this, Ford is investing $525 million across the U.S. over the next five years to update the auto technician industry.
- This will have it offering job training and career readiness initiatives for current and upcoming technicians.
- The company notes that $90 million of that investment will go to Texas.
Jim Farley, president and CEO of Ford, said the following in the press release boosting F stock today.
‘We are moving now to deliver breakthrough electric vehicles for the many rather than the few. It’s about creating good jobs that support American families, an ultra-efficient, carbon-neutral manufacturing system, and a growing business that delivers value for communities, dealers and shareholders.”
F stock was up 1.2% as of Tuesday morning.
