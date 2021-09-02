CEI Stock News: What Investors Are Saying About Penny Stock Camber Energy Today

Camber Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:CEI) stock is on the rise Thursday despite a lack of news concerning the oil & gas company.
The price of CEI stock started to rally midway through Wednesday and that movement is continuing into today. However, there are no recent announcements from the company that would cause it to rise like this.
Instead, it looks like CEI stock is the newest target of retail traders looking for shares to pump higher. CEI certainly fits the mold with high short interest and low stock price. This makes it prime for manipulation as traders look to pump it up and push hedge funds out.
Just remember that investments in these types of stocks can be risky. When the meme rally comes to an end, some unfortunate trader has to be left holding the bag. Investors will want to make sure it’s not them.
With all that said, let’s take a look at the recent social media chatter surrounding CEI stock!
CEI Stock Twitter Stock
$CEI average .51 swinging with @LadeBackk for $2+. Don’t give us crap if it hits $1 and you don’t sell. Your body, your choice. I like this stock.
— Zack Morris (@MrZackMorris) September 1, 2021
If $CEI pulls a move over $5, I’ll giveaway $1000 to someone who likes this tweet.
— Donel💭 (@Doyouflex) August 27, 2021
$CEI going heavy because I’m usually right. This will be dollars pic.twitter.com/xZ3RCZRSqI
— LADE BACKK (@LadeBackk) August 30, 2021
when me @MrZackMorris @notoriousalerts @LadeBackk are in something. you strap your fuckin boner pants on and you say thank you. $CEI
— Tommy Coops (@ohheytommy) September 1, 2021
Tbh I do hope $CEI goes to $1. A lot of people will benefit from it. Just be smart. Cei is usually a bleeder.
— Yates Investing (@yatesinvesting) September 1, 2021
CEI stock also caught the interest of some Reddit traders as well today. Let’s see what they have to say below!
CEO Stock Reddit Chatter
“What’s the deal with CEI?” — Jhonopolis
“I’m buying bigly into CEI today.” — Shneebltons
“CEI could actually could be the next to really go $6 – $12 . Watching this very closely. : )” — noble_oscar
CEI stock is seeing massive amounts of trading today with close to 100 million shares on the move. That’s well above the penny stock’s daily average trading volume of about 20.9 million shares.
CEI stock was up 8.5% as of noon Thursday.
On the date of publication, William White did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.
