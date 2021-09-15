Meme Stock Watch: What Investors Are Saying About Camber Energy (CEI) Stock Today

Camber Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:CEI) stock continues to be popular among meme stock investors on social media.
While there’s no specific news behind today’s interest in CEI stock, that isn’t stopping retail traders from taking note of it. The stock has been a favorite of these traders lately. That’s unsurprising as its short-squeeze potential and low price make it an easy pump target.
Let’s take a look at what meme stock traders have to say about CEI stock today.
CEI Stock Twitter Talk
$CEI $3-5+. Too many of you act like little bitches when there’s dips. It’s all part of the game.
— Zack Morris (@MrZackMorris) September 13, 2021
$CEI this name really does not have any resistance until it reaches $3. Still good for another 100% upside from here. This is a trading vehicle, so make sure to take profits once it gets there..
— Heisenberg (@Mr_Derivatives) September 11, 2021
$CEI at $1.60 they’ll chase it to $2
— LADE BACKK (@LadeBackk) September 14, 2021
Now let’s see what Reddit has to say about CEI stock today.
CEI Stock Reddit Chatter
“CEI looks interesting today, maybe PROG.” — JunkFoodKilla187
“Ehh not as worried about offerings as I usually would be. CEI was on my do not trade list but it is a new company now with the carbon capture news so I’m hoping it branches off from the way it used to trade (like absolute shit).” — ubersucksbigtime
“Wouldn’t be suprised if CEI doubles or triples from this price.” — ubersucksbigtime
Of course, it comes as no surprise that CEI stock is seeing heavy trading alongside the extra attention today. As of this writing, more than 154 million shares of the stock have changed hands. To put that in perspective, the company’s daily average trading volume is closer to 51.8 million shares.
CEI stock was up 6.3% as of noon Wednesday and is up 70.9% since the start of the year.
On the date of publication, William White did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.
With only the rarest exceptions, InvestorPlace does not publish commentary about companies that have a market cap of less than $100 million or trade less than 100,000 shares each day. That’s because these “penny stocks” are frequently the playground for scam artists and market manipulators. If we ever do publish commentary on a low-volume stock that may be affected by our commentary, we demand that InvestorPlace.com’s writers disclose this fact and warn readers of the risks. Read More: Penny Stocks — How to Profit Without Getting Scammed