Say Hello to New Meme Stock Offerpad Solutions as OPAD Soars on Short-Squeeze Chatter

Offerpad Solutions (NYSE:OPAD) is joining the pantheon of meme stocks this morning as traders on social media hype up the shares.
So what exactly is Offerpad Solutions? The company focuses on the buying and selling of homes. It offers a Real Estate Solutions Center for users to give them custom options when listing or looking for homes.
Offerpad Solutions was founded in 2015 and is based out of Chandler, Ari. The company went public earlier this month after completing a special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) merger with Supernova Partners Acquisition. Its services are currently available in 1,000 cities and towns throughout the U.S.
Now let’s check in on what traders have to say about short-squeeze target OPAD stock today.
OPAD Stock Twitter Talk
$OPAD flow is here, this goes nuts IMO
Data –> @unusual_whales pic.twitter.com/GgcwlvsHPr
— SpyGuy 🌐 (@SpyGuyTrading) September 15, 2021
$OPAD Zero shares to short… pic.twitter.com/OlY6ux9eQ7
— Bourse (@Bourse_calls) September 13, 2021
$OPAD short squeeze? 🔥 pic.twitter.com/0BAf2QRayC
— Bull Stocks 🌐 (@BullStockss) September 15, 2021
$OPAD Another one 🔥🔥…. Follow the theme or just follow me,,.. 🤔 pic.twitter.com/2Mq3HRRnzr
— Manpreet (@manpreetkailon) September 15, 2021
$OPAD going to be running out of shares to cover. Will scale back in on any pops. pic.twitter.com/PqOZegZBJz
— Hegemonic Trader (@HegemonicTrader) September 16, 2021
$OPAD 15+ incoming
— Ernnnn (@PizzaFlagel) September 14, 2021
Of course, all the extra attention OPAD stock is getting today also has it seeing heavier-than-normal trading. As a result, more than 14 million shares of the stock have changed hands as of this writing. To put that in perspective, the company’s daily average trading volume is roughly 871,000 shares.
Of course, this pump could end at any time, which means the average trader will want to be wary about jumping in. When it does, OPAD stock will likely suffer a major dip that could leave some investors with losses instead of profits.
OPAD stock was up 17.7% as of Thursday morning and is up 63.5% since going public earlier this month.
Investors looking for more hot stock market news today are going to want to stick with us!
We’ve got all the latest stock market news that traders need to know about with our daily coverage of the space. That includes what’s boosting Lucid Motors (NASDAQ:LCID) stock higher today, a dive into this morning’s pre-market stock movers, as well as the latest news concerning electric air taxi company Lilium (NASDAQ:LILM). You can find out all about these stocks by checking out the following links!
More Stock Market News for Thursday
- Dear LCID Stock Fans, the EPA Just Gave Lucid Motors a 520-Mile Boost
- Today’s Biggest Pre-Market Stock Movers: 10 Top Gainers and Losers on Thursday
- LILM Stock Stalls Out as Electric Air Taxi Company Lilium Starts Trading
On the date of publication, William White did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.