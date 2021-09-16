Space Stocks: Why SPIR, ASTR, MNTS, RDW and SPCE Are Getting a Boost Today

Space stocks are taking off on Thursday and it’s all thanks to Elon Musk’s SpaceX reaching a major milestone.
SpaceX successfully launched an all-civilian crew into space today via its Inspiration4 mission. The four crew members of this mission include a billionaire tech entrepreneur, a geoscientist, a physician assistant, as well as a data engineer.
The crew of the ship is riding in a previously-used Crew Dragon capsule and we’re launched by a Falcon 9 into space. They will orbit the planet for three days, which will have them landing in the Atlantic Ocean on Sept. 18.
This flight is a major move forward for space companies and their stocks. Many of them are racing to offer commercial flights to space and Musk’s company just took one giant leap forward in showing how it can be done.
Let’s see how space stocks are reacting to the news below!
Space Stocks Getting a Boost Today
- Spire Global (NYSE:SPIR) stock starts us off with shares soaring more than 18% higher on Thursday afternoon.
- Astra Space (NASDAQ:ASTR) stock is up next as its shares rise over 3% as of this writing.
- Momentus (NASDAQ:MNTS) stock joins in the on space stocks rally with shares up some 4% right now.
- Redwire (NYSE:RDW) stock is seeing a smaller increase with its shares gaining more than 2%.
- Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE) stock closes us out as the company’s shares jump over 2% this afternoon.
