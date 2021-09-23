The Canoo Chatter on Reddit That Has GOEV Stock Cruising Higher Today

Canoo (NASDAQ:GOEV) stock is catching the interest of traders on Reddit thanks to a post pointing out the strong short-squeeze potential it has.
That post is currently doing incredibly well on the WallStreetBets subreddit. As of this writing, it has 1,300 upvotes with more than 170 comments. That comes as no surprise as Reddit traders love to burn shorts when given the chance.
Let’s take a look at what else Reddit traders are saying about GOEV stock today.
GOEV Stock Reddit Talk
“The GOEV/Canoo crew are invested in shares, warrants, and leaps. This is purely a WSB Pump (and probably soon dump). We’re happy to go along for the ride though.” — wannarave
“Unlike a lot of these EV companies, GOEV has some models driving around and they are looking good. They are moving forward with a solid development and management team and have plenty of cash to keep going. I think they are just as likely to be successful as Rivian. I think this could be a 2X and if we get another bull EV market this is one of the best to risk some $$ on.” — Phx-Jay
“I knew I should have bought puts on GOEV as soon as I seen people saying it’s gonna moon.” — Available_Stock4224
“GOEV actually hanging on pretty well is this thing gonna make a second move or is it done?” — braamdepace
“Holy shit, another positive headline where I’m not going to read the content. That’s 3 in a row. Definitely buying more. $GOEV to the moon!” — sm0ke1cs
GOEV stock is up 13.7% as of noon Thursday.
There’s more recent stock market news that traders will want to know about below!
InvestorPlace has all of that news collected in one place for easy access. Among it is the latest concerning Blackberry (NYSE:BB), Eargo (NASDAQ:EAR), and Argo Blockchain (NASDAQ:ARBK) shares today. You can find all of that info at the following links!
More Thursday Stock market News
- BB Stock News: 9 Reasons Why Blackberry Is the No. 1 Trending Ticker Today
- EAR Stock: What Is Going on With Quickly Plunging Eargo Today?
- ARBK Stock: 9 Things to Know as Argo Blockchain Starts Trading Today
On the date of publication, William White did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.
With only the rarest exceptions, InvestorPlace does not publish commentary about companies that have a market cap of less than $100 million or trade less than 100,000 shares each day. That’s because these “penny stocks” are frequently the playground for scam artists and market manipulators. If we ever do publish commentary on a low-volume stock that may be affected by our commentary, we demand that InvestorPlace.com’s writers disclose this fact and warn readers of the risks. Read More: Penny Stocks — How to Profit Without Getting Scammed