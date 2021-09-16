TMC Stock Soars as Buzz Grows About The Metals Company. What Investors Are Saying Today.

SPACs are the new target of meme traders

By William White, InvestorPlace Writer Sep 16, 2021, 11:23 am EDT

The Metals Company (NASDAQ:TMC) stock is on the move Thursday as meme traders continue to push shares higher.

The Metals Company has been on a wild ride since going public on Sept. 10. That’s due to the company not getting as much money as it was hoping for from its special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) merger with Sustainable Opportunities Acquisition.

So why is this causing so much interest among meme stock traders? To put it simply, the massive amount of investors backing out of funding left it with a low float. As we already know, companies with low floats are ripe for manipulation by meme and retail traders. That appears to be what’s happening with TMC stock lately.

Keeping this in mind, let’s take a look at what traders are saying about TMC on social media.

With meme and retail traders behind the TMC stock rally, it’s no surprise that shares are experiencing heavy trading today. As of this writing, more than 25 million shares of the stock have changed hands. That’s well above its daily average trading volume of about 8.9 million shares.

Of course, investors will want to be careful about jumping into the TMC stock rally. Oftentimes stocks that are pumped up in this manner don’t last long before a fall follows. Be careful so you aren’t one of the traders left holding the bag.

TMC stock was up 20% as of Thursday morning.

On the date of publication, William White did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.

