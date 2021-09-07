TSLA Stock News: What’s Going on With Elon Musk and Tesla Shares Today?

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) stock is moving higher on Tuesday and there’s a few tidbits of news that traders will likely want to know about today.
Our first highlight is the company’s self-driving software about to get a wider release. Tesla CEO Elon Musk says the goal is to send the software out to more users by the end of September. According to Musk, the newest version of the software will start showing up for users on Sept. 10.
And while Tesla is sending out the new version of its autonomous vehicle software, an older version has leaked online. This has some Tesla owners sharing the software around the hacking community. That’s seen some users install and run it in their Teslas without permission from the company.
Switching over to Elon Musk, the Tesla CEO has recently been getting some praise for his work with SpaceX. Russia Space Chief Dmitry Rogozin said the following in an interview with CNN Business.
“Mr. Elon Musk realizes many of the ideas and thoughts that we wanted to realize, but did not get to because, after the breakup of the Soviet Union, our space program halted for some time. We respect him as an organizer of the space industry and as an inventor, who is not afraid to take risk.”
Volkswagen (OTCMKTS:VWAGY) CEO Herbert Diess also recently praised Musk during a CNN Business interview. This is what he had to say about him.
“I think he’s a brilliant guy. And he really makes a difference. He’s changing the world with his ventures. He’s thinking far. And he’s [a] brilliant guy. But we are quite different. He is very focused on Tesla, on his story. I’m running a big traditional company, which we try to prepare for the future. I think we also require different characters. I like him a lot, but I think we are quite different.”
TSLA stock was up 2.4% as of Tuesday afternoon.
