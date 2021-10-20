Litecoin Price Predictions: Can a Bitcoin Boom Take LTC to New Record Highs?

This week has witnessed cryptocurrency history with the launch of the first Bitcoin (CCC:BTC-USD) exchange-traded fund (ETF). The ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF (NYSE:BITO) has given Wall Street the opportunity to gain exposure to the crypto without the risk that can come from holding it. This news has sent Bitcoin shooting up, leading to it hitting an all-time high of $66,000, continuing a record year in which the crypto has risen by more than 130%. Bitcoin isn’t the only name in cryptocurrency that’s having a good day. Litecoin (CCC:LTC-USD) can now be traded through interactive brokers, making this an opportune time for investors to take note of Litecoin price predictions.
It’s an exciting time for cryptos. Bitcoin is rising in one room, while the pupcoin frenzy spurred by the resurgence of Dogecoin (CCC:DOGE-USD) and its puppy pack is heating up in another. As more Bitcoin ETFs prepare to launch, investors are faced with a pressing question — How far can this market momentum take a less popular crypto like Litecoin? Let’s see what the experts have to say about Litecoin price predictions.
Litecoin Price Predictions: What We Can Expect
CryptoNewsZ expects Litecoin prices to go as high as $265 before the end of 2021, which would be an impressive gain from its current price of $206. It also predicts that the bullish trends that have spurred Litecoin’s gains throughout 2020 and 2021 will continue into 2022. Ultimately, it sees prices as high as $330 by the end of that year. By 2025, it expects to see Litecoin prices fluctuating between the price points of $500 and $600.
An analysis from TradingBeasts set a maximum price of $213.88 by the end of 2021 for Litecoin. Additionally, it set a minimum price of $145.43, ultimately predicting that the crypto will end the year at $171.10. The venue also forecasts that Litecoin will fluctuate slightly throughout the early months of 2022, hovering close to $171.
Coin Price Forecast predicts that Litecoin’s price will reach $318 in the first half of 2022 and climb to $355 by the second half, a 74% increase from current prices. It expects to see the crypto reach $435 within the first half of 2023. Then, predictions say that Litecoin will close out the year at $513, collectively increasing 152% from today’s price.
According to Long Forecast, Litecoin will decrease slightly in the coming months, finishing 2021 at roughly $203. However, it predicts that it will begin to grow in 2022, hitting $235 by the end of January. Although the platform says LTC will decline throughout the spring, dipping below the $200 mark, that’s not the end. It predicts that the crypto will rise again in June. It then expects LTC to make more progress in July and August and to hit $307 by September’s end.
On the date of publication, Samuel O’Brient did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.