Meme Stocks Today: What Investors Are Saying About WISH Stock as Shares Cross the $6-Mark

Meme stocks are on the move today and ContextLogic (NASDAQ:WISH) shares are among them with rising prices alongside investor chatter.
We’re also seeing heavy trading of WISH stock today. This has some 91 million shares of the stock changing hands as of this writing. That’s quite the increase over its daily average trading volume of about 37 million shares.
Of course, we have to note that WISH stock is firmly in the penny category. That means any traders considering jumping in must do so with the knowledge that today’s pump could turn into a dump at any moment.
Keeping that in mind, here’s what investors are saying about meme stock WISH today.
WISH Stock Twitter Talk
$WISH Breaks abv $6 …… can we see another 100% move in just 2 days? pic.twitter.com/JAhnaseCnb
— Antonio Costa (@ACInvestorBlog) October 20, 2021
$WISH technical analysis of the chart, shows the following resistance/support levels using fibonaci rules!
Interesting to see also that the breakout yesterday was somehow predictable based on the chart… share it all 😉 pic.twitter.com/Lcg9RPdhxr
— RM (@7777_youngmoney) October 20, 2021
$WISH DD🧑🚀
•
The next squeeze?🍋
•
Huge discussion on @ChatterQuant along massive volume buys this afternoon🧐
•
I mentioned in a prior DD that we maybe have found the bottom in this name around $5 and it looks likely🔒
•
If we can clear resistance at 7,8 & 10 expect $20🚀 pic.twitter.com/jBIP9j3oKz
— John Trades (@JPATrades) October 20, 2021
Imagine buying $WISH at $12.00….wait I did that
— kevin (@DroptheKevz) October 15, 2021
After the Ted talk, $WISH will trade higher than $BBIG by EOD lmao.
— Philly1992 (@Philly19921) October 20, 2021
WISH stock is up 17.3% as of Wednesday afternoon but is still down 67.6% since the start of the year.
