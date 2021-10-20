Meme Stocks Today: What Investors Are Saying About WISH Stock as Shares Cross the $6-Mark

WISH is up alongside heavy trading

By William White, InvestorPlace Writer Oct 20, 2021, 1:15 pm EDT

Meme stocks are on the move today and ContextLogic (NASDAQ:WISH) shares are among them with rising prices alongside investor chatter.

The logo and information for the Wish (WISH stock) mobile app are displayed on a smartphone.

Source: sdx15 / Shutterstock.com

We’re also seeing heavy trading of WISH stock today. This has some 91 million shares of the stock changing hands as of this writing. That’s quite the increase over its daily average trading volume of about 37 million shares.

Of course, we have to note that WISH stock is firmly in the penny category. That means any traders considering jumping in must do so with the knowledge that today’s pump could turn into a dump at any moment.

Keeping that in mind, here’s what investors are saying about meme stock WISH today.

WISH Stock Twitter Talk

WISH stock is up 17.3% as of Wednesday afternoon but is still down 67.6% since the start of the year.

There’s more stock market news for investors to jump into below!

We’ve got all the latest stock market coverage that traders need to know about for Wednesday. That includes the news boosting Sesen Bio (NASDAQ:SESN) higher, why shares of Peloton (NASDAQ:PTON) are getting a boost, as well as what’s bringing Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) stock down. You can get all of those details from the following links!

More Stock Market News for Wednesday

On the date of publication, William White did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.

With only the rarest exceptions, InvestorPlace does not publish commentary about companies that have a market cap of less than $100 million or trade less than 100,000 shares each day. That’s because these “penny stocks” are frequently the playground for scam artists and market manipulators. If we ever do publish commentary on a low-volume stock that may be affected by our commentary, we demand that InvestorPlace.com’s writers disclose this fact and warn readers of the risks. 

Read More:Penny Stocks — How to Profit Without Getting Scammed

Article printed from InvestorPlace Media, https://investorplace.com/2021/10/meme-stocks-today-what-investors-are-saying-about-wish-stock-as-shares-cross-the-6-mark/.

©2021 InvestorPlace Media, LLC