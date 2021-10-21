NVDA Stock: 13 Things to Know About Nvidia’s Next-Gen Cloud Gaming Platform

Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA) stock got a boost on Thursday after announcing a new streaming service that will bring next-gen gaming to the cloud.
Let’s jump into that news below!
- GeForce NOW RTX 3080 is a membership service that gives players access to powerful machines so that they can stream games at up to 1440p at 120 FPS.
- The company is also promising low latency that rivals playing games locally.
- Nvidia notes that the PCs powering this service are its GeForce NOW SuperPOD, which are high-performance cloud gaming rigs.
- They’ll allow for streaming to PCs or Macs, as well as the SHIELD TV.
- However, the SHIELD TV will offer 4K HDR at 60 FPS instead of the 1440p at 120 FPS mentioned above.
- According to Nvidia, GeForce NOW RTX 3080 memberships will be limited at launch.
- The company’s new cloud gaming service is currently still in early access.
- At this time, it’s allowing Founders and Priority members in North America and Western Europe access to the service.
- Plans cost $99.99 per six months.
- Nvidia offering a cloud streaming service powered by its RTX 3080 graphics cards is ironic in the current economy.
- There’s been a shortage of graphics cards for over a year now and prices have surged higher as a result.
- That’s making it harder for PC gamers to actually buy the company’s graphics cards for their own rigs.
- While it’s not the solution some PC gamers are looking for, GeForce NOW RTX 3080 may be the best way to play games at higher settings until the graphics card shortage comes to an end.
NVDA stock was up 1.7% as of Thursday morning.
On the date of publication, William White did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.