4 Top Stock Trades for Wednesday: LCID, JMIA, HD, PLBY

The S&P 500 wobbled in the morning, but ultimately rallied on a strong retail sales result. As it tries to push to new all-time highs, let’s look at a few top stock trades from the day.
Top Stock Trades for Tomorrow No. 1: Lucid Motors (LCID)
How fun has Lucid Motors (NASDAQ:LCID) stock been to trade lately? Shares were up almost 24% on the day after reporting earnings and while its $89 billion market capitalization would make Benjamin Graham’s head explode, this one just keeps charging higher.
After hitting a bottom in early September, shares eventually exploded through $30 resistance, consolidated its gains and pushed through $40.
Then $40 was support as LCID stock consolidated between the 50% and 61.8% retracements. On the next surge, we have shares pushing the 78.6% retracement near $54.50.
We have to be on guard for a reversal — and there is a bit of minor divergence on the Williams %R reading — but we also have to realize that the $60 to $65 area could be in play next.
Top Stock Trades for Tomorrow No. 2: Jumia (JMIA)
We’re seeing a close opposite in Jumia (NYSE:JMIA), which was down more than 19% after reporting earnings.
This stock got “meme’d” as it exploded higher at the start of the year. Unfortunately, it’s been under constant selling pressure since. Now that the $18 level has given way, shares are under even more pressure.
This is a tough one to trade, as it’s akin to “catching a falling knife.” If you’re investing in it, it may be a different story. But there’s no telling if this name will bottom here near $15 or all the way down at $12.
Or who knows, maybe it goes lower than that even.
If we get a move higher soon, let’s see if Jumia can reclaim the prior low at $16.94. That will at least put a potential bullish reversal in play.
Top Stock Trades for Tomorrow No. 3: Home Depot (HD)
Home Depot (NYSE:HD) quietly inched higher in pre-market trading, but quickly jumped higher by more than 6% to all-time highs once the stock market opened for trading.
The move pushed it into breakout mode, as it cleared the key $375 level. That opened the door to the $390 to $393 area, the latter of which is the two-times range extension.
From here, let’s look to buy the dip. Otherwise, $400-plus may be in a play. Longer-term swing traders may consider using the $420 to $422 area as their upside target.
Top Trades for Tomorrow No. 4: PLBY Group (PLBY)
PLBY Group (NASDAQ:PLBY) had itself a day, up more than 31% on robust volume.
The stock is exploding over its third-quarter high, but backing off its 50% retracement of a rather large range. I would let this one catch up to its short term moving averages (even those measured on an intraday basis).
Otherwise, a move over $41.60 opens the door to the 61.8% retracement at $46.63.
It’s worth noting that the 50% retracement level was solid support in May and stiff resistance in June. That tells us that this level is significant. To fail at it puts us in a buy-the-dip mindset. A break out over it has us looking at a stronger rotation.
