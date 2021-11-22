Avalanche Price Predictions: Where Will the AVAX Crypto Go After New Record High?

Despite broad crypto woes, rising star Avalanche (CCC:AVAX-USD) continues to hit new peaks. No one knows just how high Avalanche price predictions will go after the AVAX crypto more than doubled since Nov 1. However, Avalanche is now the 10th-largest cryptocurrency in the world by market capitalization.
It seems as Bitcoin (CCC:BTC-USD) and Ethereum (CCC:ETH-USD) face a steep correction, Avalanche only rises. After announcing a seemingly lucrative partnership with Fortune 500 consulting company Deloitte, perspectives are up on AVAX. Reasonably so, the layer-one blockchain is fast, inexpensive and eco-friendly, making it a logical favorite compared to more speculative crypto booms (Looking at you, Shiba Inu (CCC:SHIB-USD).
The AVAX crypto is up 9.83% on the day so far, and it is trading 2% higher in volume.
With spirits high and wallets full, how high can AVAX go? Let’s see where the experts think Avalanche is heading.
Avalanche Price Predictions: Will the AVAX Crypto Reach the Summit and Beyond?
- Based on technical analysis, DigitalCoinPrice forecasts Avalanche undergoing steady growth. It sees the coin reaching close to $154 by year’s end and $308 after 2023.
- Gov Capital is also up on the crypto. It set one-year and five-year price targets of $279 and $1,841, respectively.
- Coinpedia is a bit more subdued on Avalanche. It sees it’s year-end, keeping expectations in check, at $114.56. By 2022, it sees AVAX hitting a high of $209, and by 2025, $348.
- Through fundamental and technical analysis, Cryptopolitan sees Avalanche coming down a bit this holiday season. It sees a December average price of $117.60. In the long term, prospects are more optimistic. It sets price targets of $150, $200 and $350 for the years ending 2022, 2023 and 2024, respectively.
On the date of publication, Shrey Dua did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.