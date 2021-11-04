EVAX Stock: 10 Things to Know as Little-Known Evaxion Rockets 100% Today

If you haven’t heard of Evaxion Biotech (NASDAQ:EVAX), you’re not alone. But with the company’s stock up nearly 200% in today’s pre-market session, it might be time to get acquainted with the Danish company.
EVAX shares closed yesterday at $6.50, down 34% on the year. However, this morning, the company’s share price touched as high as $25.
The exact reason for the massive jump isn’t clear. Evaxion has not made any announcements that would move its share price significantly. But any stock that suddenly gains nearly 200% is bound to attract attention. So here are 10 things you should know about Evaxion Biotech.
10 Things to Know About EVAX Stock
- The company is based in Copenhagen, Denmark
- Evaxion is focused on developing therapies and treatments for various types of cancers and infectious diseases.
- The company is somewhat unique in that it claims to use artificial intelligence technologies to develop its products.
- Specifically, Evaxion claims that it stimulates immune system responses in people through its “novel immunotherapies.“
- The company has not yet managed to bring any pharmaceutical products or prescription drugs to market.
- Evaxion currently has one cancer drug in the clinical trial phase within its home country of Denmark.
- Evaxion Biotech’s CEO Lars Wegner is a medical doctor who previously worked at Pfizer (NYSE:PFE).
- The company has won numerous awards from the biotech industry for its innovative technology.
- Evaxion reported having $18.8 million of cash on hand during the summer and said it is enough money to fund the company’s key programs into 2022.
- The company went public in February of this year, and, before today, the all-time high for EVAX stock was $10.34 per share.
