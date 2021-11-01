Movie Stocks: What’s Going on With AMC, CNK, IMAX, CNNWF, CPXGF and NCMI Today?

Movie stocks are on the move today as investors celebrate a positive month for the market despite concerns over the pandemic.
The big news here is that movie ticket sales during October were $637.9 million. That’s worth celebrating as it’s the highest domestic box office performance for any month in 2021. That shows worries about the coronavirus are waning and consumers are returning to theaters.
It’s worth pointing out that October had several strong movie releases to push those high numbers. That includes No Time to Die, Venom: Let There Be Carnage, Halloween Kills, and Dune. Several of the films were set to come out earlier this year but faced pandemic delays, reports CNBC.
Keeping that news in mind, let’s check in on how movie stocks are doing today below!
Movie Stocks on the Move
- AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) stock is getting a 3.2% boost as of Monday afternoon.
- Cinemark (NYSE:CNK) shares are rising 9.6% following today’s movie ticket news.
- Imax (NYSE:IMAX) stock is heading roughly 4% higher during afternoon trading today.
- Cineworld (OTCMKTS:CNNWF) shares are jumping 1.2% higher as of this writing.
- Cineplex (OTCMKTS:CPXGF) stock is climbing 4.4% thanks to the October movie ticket performance news.
- National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI) shares close out our movie stocks on the movie with a 6.6% increase in price as of Monday afternoon.
Now we’ll have to see if November can follow up that strong performance from last month. There’s several big movies coming to theaters that could make it so. That includes Eternals, Clifford The Big Red Dog, Ghostbusters: Afterlife, King Richard, Resident Evil: Welcome To Raccoon City, Encanto, and more.
Investors looking for more hot stock coverage need not click away!
InvestorPlace is home to all the latest stock market news traders need to know about. For today, that includes what’s happening with shares of Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG), Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX), and Better Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTTX). You can find out more about those matters at the following links!
More Stock Market News for Monday
- Plug Power Stock Forecast: Where the Pros Think PLUG Could Go
- NVAX Stock Shoots Higher Thanks to Global Progress on Its Covid-19 Vaccine
- Better Therapeutics SPAC Merger: 8 Things for BTTX Stock Investors to Know
On the date of publication, William White did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.