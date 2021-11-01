Plug Power Stock Forecast: Where the Pros Think PLUG Could Go

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) stock is on the move Monday as shares rise on heavy trading as investors pile in on a positive forecast.
Morgan Stanley analyst Stephen Byrd called the stock out as a buy that traders are going to want to pick up. Specifically, he said that traders will want to get in before the release of the company’s earnings report for the third quarter of 2021.
That call seems to have sparked interest in PLUG stock with heavier-than-normal trading today. As of this writing, more than 30 million shares of the stock have changed hands. That’s already above the company’s daily average trading volume of 21.2 million shares.
But what about other experts? Just where do they think PLUG stock will go? Let’s jump into that below!
Plug Power Stock Forecast
- BTIG analyst Gregory Lewis recently called the stock a buy with a price target of $40 per share. That represents a 2.56% downside.
- Barclays analyst Moses Sutton is up next with a hold rating for PLUG stock and a $27 price target. That represents a 34.2% downside.
- Citigroup analyst PJ Juvekar has a buy rating for the stock and a $35 price target. That represents a 14.7% downside.
- J.P. Morgan analyst Paul Coster currently has a buy rating for PLUG stock but no price target.
- Oppenheimer analyst Colin Rusch likewise carries a buy rating and has a $62 price target for the stock. That represents a roughly 51% upside.
PLUG stock is up 7.7% as of Monday afternoon and is up 28.2% since the start of the year.
On the date of publication, William White did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.