RIVN Stock IPO Alert: What Is the New Rivian IPO Price Range?

Rivian stock is preparing for an initial public offering (IPO) and a new price range for RIVN will see it reach a massive valuation.
The new price range for the Rivian IPO sets RIVN stock between $72 and $74 per share. That could see the company raising close to $10 billion from its IPO while also giving it a valuation of $65 billion.
That increase is nothing to scoff at. The IPO is already on its way to being one of the biggest we’ve ever seen. It’s also a significant boost over the previous max price of $62 per share. That would have valued the company at $53 billion.
So when exactly can traders expect the Rivian IPO to take place? The electric vehicle (EV) company is looking to go public this week. However, an exact date hasn’t been revealed by the company just yet.
It’s worth pointing out that Rivian already has some major names backing it. Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) is among them with the e-commerce company holding a 20% stake in the EV maker. AMZN also owns $490 million worth of convertible notes that will become shares of RIVN stock during the IPO.
Another thing to note about the Rivian IPO is that it’s on the way to being the biggest one since Alibaba (NYSE:BABA). The Chinese e-commerce giant went public back in 2014 and raised a whopping $25 billion. While the Rivian IPO doesn’t come close to that, it’s still likely going to be one of the largest in history.
