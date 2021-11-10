RLY Crypto News: 10 Things to Know About the Red-Hot Rally Social Token

Rally (CCC:RLY-USD) is on the move today alongside other rising crypto and we’re diving into the latest news about the token.
Let’s get into the details of RLY crypto below!
- First off, it’s worth noting that Rally is a crypto platform designed for creatives.
- It allows users to create their own digital economies with unique tokens.
- The idea here is that creators can use this to engage with and receive crypto from fans.
- Rally promotes itself as having no fees, a low impact on the environment, as well as being easy to use.
- There’s actually not much in the way of news that would be sending Rally higher today.
- Instead, it’s likely that traders are taking note of it for its gains.
- That comes as several other cryptos, such as Bitcoin (CCC:BTC-USD) and Ethereum (CCC:ETH-USD) rally higher.
- See, Bitcoin hit a new all-time high this morning.
- That’s worth pointing out as BTC climbing typically causes other cryptos to follow suit.
- As such, it seems like the increase for Rally today is in sympathy with Bitcoin and other cryptos that are heading higher.
RLY was down over the previous 24-hour period in early morning trading today. However, the crypto started to rise higher around 8:00 a.m. this morning. Since then, it’s continued to rise. This has it sitting 3.6% higher as of Wednesday afternoon.
Investors that are hungry for more crypto news today have plenty to sink their teeth into!
BTC’s new all-time high is acting as a catalyst for crypto news today. A few examples worth noting include Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) crypto plans, an update on Solana (CCC:SOL-USD), as well as price predictions for Loopring (CCC:LRC-USD). You can find out all about these topics by checking out the links below!
More Wednesday Crypto News
- Twitter Crypto News: 11 Things to Know About Twitter’s Plans to Decentralize Social Media
- Improved DApps and NFT Capabilities Make Cardano Worse Than Solana
- Loopring Price Predictions: How High Can GameStop Rumors Take the LRC Crypto?
On the date of publication, William White did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.