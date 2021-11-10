Twitter Crypto News: 11 Things to Know About Twitter’s Plans to Decentralize Social Media

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) is heating up talk in the crypto space with plans to expand into the market beyond just dealing with tokens.
Let’s take a look at recent Twitter crypto news below.
- Tess Rinearson is the source of today’s Twitter crypto chatter.
- She revealed in a series of Tweets explaining her new position with the company.
- Rinearson is leading a team focused on crypto, blockchains, and other decentralized technologies.
- That includes figuring out “what crypto can do for Twitter, as well as what Twitter can do for crypto.”
- Among those goals is diving into supporting creators that want to use “decentralized apps to manage virtual goods and currencies.”
- Another long-term goal of the team is “exploring how ideas from crypto communities can help us push the boundaries of what’s possible with identity, community, ownership and more.”
- The team will also work alongside Bluesky, which is another project from Twitter focused on the future of decentralized social media.
- Rinearson closes out her series of Tweets with a call for employees.
- She says that Twitter is looking to fill engineering and product roles on the crypto team.
- It’s also worth noting that Rinearson won’t be relocating to Twitter HQ in California.
- Instead, she’ll remain in Berlin and plans to build a “distributed and cross-cultural” team.
TWTR stock was down 1.5% as of Wednesday afternoon and is down roughly 3.2% since the start of the year.
Of course, there’s plenty of other crypto news worth jumping into today below!
InvestorPlace is home to the daily crypto coverage that traders need to know about. A few examples of that include praise for Solana (CCC:SOL-USD), as well as price predictions for Bitcoin (CCC:BTC-USD) and Loopring (CCC:LRC-USD). You can get up to speed on that news at the following links!
More Wednesday Crypto News
- Improved DApps and NFT Capabilities Make Cardano Worse Than Solana
- Bitcoin Price Predictions: Where Will the BTC Crypto Go After Setting a New Record High?
- Loopring Price Predictions: How High Can GameStop Rumors Take the LRC Crypto?
On the date of publication, William White did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.