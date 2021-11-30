Saitama Price Predictions: How High Can an Altcoin Rally Take the SAITAMA Crypto?

Saitama (CCC:SAITAMA-USD) has been cast into the crypto spotlight after the altcoin’s price increased by 60% during the past week. However, this price increase comes after a price decline from a warning announcement. This volatility has investors curious about Saitama price predictions.
Earlier this month, CoinMarketCap posted on its Saitama page that William Dennis had been sentenced by the FBI for wire fraud scam in 2010. Dennis is Saitama’s President of NFT Curation and Talent Acquisition. Saitama’s team responded on its official Twitter, although they did not deny the allegations:
An article from 12 years ago (2010) and not even from our developers that cause some of our members panic a bit! Be calm WolfPack. Remember that the important of the project is our community and our devs team is working hard to provide our community best interest #SaitamaWolfPack
— Saitama Official (@InuSaitama) November 18, 2021
The quick recovery from CoinMarketCap’s warning announcement should calm some Saitama investors. Now, the lingering question is whether Saitama could be the next altcoin to pop even higher. Let’s take a look at what crypto analysts are saying.
Saitama Price Predictions: Will the Crypto Trend Higher?
- Crypto Academy has a 2030 price prediction of 10 cents. This price prediction represents an outlandish 137,438,053% upside. Crypto Academy noted that Bitcoin (CCC:BTC-USD) halving events in 2024 and 2028 could have major positive implications on the crypto market as a whole. The site also stated that the SaitaMarket and SaitaMaker may attract potential investors in the long run. SaitaMarket is a marketplace where users can buy goods and services with Saitama, while SaitaMaker allows users to mint and launch NFTs (non-fungible tokens). To add legitimacy to its price target, Crypto Academy predicts that a large number of Saitama coins will be burned by 2030.
- DigitalCoinPrice has a 2022 price prediction of $0.0000001275 and a 2028 price prediction of $0.0000003385. The 2022 prediction represents a represents an upside of 75% from current prices, while the 2028 prediction represents an upside of 365%. DigitalCoinPrice used its own proprietary algorithm to formulate these price targets.
- UpToBrain has a 2025 price prediction of $0.00000010955. This price prediction represents an upside of 50.6%. The crypto site believes Saitama will continue its upward momentum as a meme coin as more investors pile in.
- CoinCodex has a 2022 price prediction of $0.0000000941. This price prediction represents an upside of 29% and seems to be one of the more logical predictions. The price prediction was calculated by comparing Saitama against other technological innovators, such as the rise of the internet, and lining up their growth trajectories.
On the date of publication, Eddie Pan did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.