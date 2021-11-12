Double Your Money, 8 Times in 12 Months?

On Nov. 16, Louis Navellier is going on record. Putting nearly $4 million on the line to back up one of his biggest predictions to date. 8 Potential Stock Doubles – in Just 12 Months.

Tue, November 16 at 4:00PM ET
 
 
 
 
Register Here

SHOP Stock: What Investors Are Saying About Shopify Today as Shares Go Into ‘Beast Mode’

Shares of SHOP stock are skyrocketing today

By Eddie Pan, InvestorPlace Assistant News Writer Nov 12, 2021, 3:08 pm EST

Today, investors in Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) are smiling in delight after the stock soared higher by 9%. However, the seeming lack of specific news related to this price action has left some SHOP stock investors scratching their heads.

Shopify (SHOP) logo on a smartphone which is next to a miniature shopping cart and miniature cardboard boxes
Source: Burdun Iliya / Shutterstock.com

So, what is boosting SHOP stock today? From strong Q3 earnings last month to an e-commerce rivalry and plenty of social media chatter, there are many reasons for Shopify investors to be smiling today. Let’s take a look.

SHOP Stock Q3 Earnings Highlights

Shopify reported Q3 revenue of $1.12 billion, up 46% year-over-year (YoY). The revenue figure missed estimates by 2.3%. However, investors didn’t seem to be concerned; SHOP stock is up 11% since reporting earnings on Oct. 28.

Cumulative gross-merchandising volume (GMV) surged to $400 billion in Q3. Shopify President Harvey Finkelstein noted that “It took 15 years for our merchants to get to $200 billion in cumulative GMV, and just 16 months to double that to $400 billion.”

Shopify received a direct benefit from the Covid-19 pandemic as shoppers flocked to buy items online instead of in-store. It’s extremely impressive that Shopify has managed to still grow their GMV and sales at a high rate, even as the re-opening theme plays on.

Shopify rolled out several new features during Q3. Shopify Markets was released, which simplified cross-border e-commerce for its users. Merchants can enter new markets using Shopify’s centralized platform without having to worry about currency conversions, language barriers and more.

Shopify also released Shopify Balance, which offers users a no-fee money management platform, a spending card and cash-back rewards. Additionally, Shopify partnered with TikTok, allowing merchants already on the social media platform to link products directly to their Shopify site.

Shares of SHOP stock are up 49% the past six months and up 48% year-t0-date (YTD), outperforming the S&P 500 in both timeframes.

E-commerce Rivals: Shopify vs. Amazon

Few things get investors more excited than a good rivalry. During Q2, monthly unique traffic to Shopify affiliates surpassed unique monthly traffic visits to e-commerce giant Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN). That’s a huge achievement.

According to SimilarWeb, Shopify received 1.16 billion average monthly unique users during Q2, compared to Amazon’s 1.10 billion. The data does not include non-retail Amazon websites, such as Prime Video or Amazon music. Still, this is a huge milestone for Shopify as it works to encroach on Amazon’s massive market share.

Ed Lavery, SimilarWeb’s director of investor solutions, stated, “This is the first time we’re seeing that Amazon has a strong competitor in terms of reach. Amazon now has a significant competitor out there.”

What Are Investors Saying About SHOP Stock?

On the date of publication, Eddie Pan did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.

Article printed from InvestorPlace Media, https://investorplace.com/2021/11/shop-stock-what-investors-are-saying-about-shopify-today-as-shares-go-into-beast-mode/.

©2021 InvestorPlace Media, LLC