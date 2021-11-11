Today’s Biggest Pre-Market Stock Movers: 10 Top Gainers and Losers on Thursday

Good morning, investor! We’re ready to start off another busy day of trading with a breakdown of the biggest pre-market stock movers for Thursday!
We’re still knee-deep in earnings season with Q3 results behind most of today’s stock movement. Even so, there’s a few other factors that have some shares on the move today.
Let’s get right into those pre-market stock movers below!
Pre-Market Stock Movers: 10 Top Gainers
- Fossil Group (NASDAQ:FOSL) stock is surging roughly 34% with the release of its Q3 2021 earnings report.
- Affirm Holdings (NASDAQ:AFRM) shares are soaring about 28% with the release of its most recent earnings report.
- Society Pass (NASDAQ:SOPA) stock is climbing more than 24% just a couple of days after its IPO.
- ReWalk Robotics (NASDAQ:RWLK) shares are increasing over 20% with the release of its Q3 earnings report.
- Opendoor Technologies (NASDAQ:OPEN) stock is gaining more than 18% thanks to its Q3 earnings report.
- Marqeta (NASDAQ:MQ) shares are getting an over 17% boost following the release of a strong earnings report and outlook.
- SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI) stock is jumping nearly 16% with the release of its third-quarter earnings report for 2021.
- Blackboxstocks (NASDAQ:BLBX) shares are heading more than 12% higher as it recovers from a dip yesterday on public offering news.
- ABVC BioPharma (NASDAQ:ABVC) stock is rising over 12% in what appears to be a short squeeze.
- ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA) shares are up more than 12% after releasing its Q3 earnings report.
10 Top Losers
- Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) stock is diving over 20% on a disappointing Q3 2021 earnings report.
- Schrodinger (NASDAQ:SDGR) shares are slipping almost 18% after missing estimates in its most recent earnings report.
- Cricut (NASDAQ:CRCT) stock is falling more than 17% after releasing its Q3 earnings report.
- NiSun International Enterprise (NASDAQ:NISN) shares are taking an over 14% beating after releasing its current earnings results.
- Boxlight (NASDAQ:BOXL) stock is dipping over 12% with the release of its earnings report for the third quarter of 2021.
- iFresh (NASDAQ:IFMK) shares are dropping more than 9% as it pulls back from a rally yesterday following a new partnership.
- Dunxin Financial (NYSEAMERICAN:DXF) stock is decreasing over 8% after running higher Wednesday on metaverse connections.
- Altimeter Growth (NASDAQ:AGC) shares are losing more than 8% of their value after jumping on SPAC merger news yesterday.
- Calliditas Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CALT) stock is declining over 7%, which continues negative movement from Wednesday.
- Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL) shares close out our pre-market stock movers down more than 6% as growth declines despite a Q3 earnings beat.
On the date of publication, William White did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.