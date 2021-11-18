Today’s Biggest Pre-Market Stock Movers: 10 Top Gainers and Losers on Thursday

Good morning, investor! We’re getting right into the thick of it today with a look at the biggest pre-market stock movers for Thursday!
Earnings reports, IPOs, acquisition news, and more have stocks moving during this morning’s pre-market trading.
Let’s dive into those pre-market stock movers below!
Pre-Market Stock Movers: 10 Top Gainers
- Sono Group (NASDAQ:SEV) stock is soaring more than 27% after its initial public offering (IPO) yesterday.
- Cloopen Group Holding (NYSE:RAAS) shares are climbing over 24% after releasing its Q3 earnings report.
- Calithera Biosciences (NASDAQ:CALA) stock is surging more than 19% on heavy trading this morning.
- Virtuoso Acquisition (NASDAQ:VOSO) shares are sitting roughly 19% higher on shareholder approval of its SPAC merger with Wejo.
- Victoria’s Secret (NYSE:VSCO) stock is gaining over 14% following the release of its Q3 earnings report.
- BM Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:BMTX) shares are increasing more than 14% as it continues to rally on bank acquisition news.
- Universal Technical (NYSE:UTI) stock is getting about a 13% boost with the release of its fiscal Q4 earnings report.
- Puxin (NYSE:NEW) shares are jumping around 11% despite a lack of news this morning.
- Pasithea Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KTTA) stock is heading over 10% higher after announcing its offering of in-home intravenous ketamine therapy.
- ZTO Express (NYSE:ZTO) shares are up almost 9% after releasing its Q3 earnings report yesterday.
10 Top Losers
- Amtech Systems (NASDAQ:ASYS) stock is plummeting more than 21% following the release of its fiscal Q4 earnings report.
- Bright Minds Biosciences (NASDAQ:DRUG) shares are diving over 18% on no clear news this morning.
- iBio (NYSEAMERICAN:IBIO) stock is taking a more than 14% beating following a rally yesterday due to its most recent earnings report.
- Zhangmen Education (NYSE:ZME) shares are falling around 10% as they pull back from a rally yesterday.
- InMed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INM) stock is dropping over 9% after shares ran higher Wednesday on data from a research report.
- ComSovereign Holding (NASDAQ:COMS) shares are decreasing close to 9% after shares surged just before markets closed yesterday.
- Certara (NASDAQ:CERT) stock is declining more than 8% following the pricing of a public offering yesterday.
- Progenity (NASDAQ:PROG) shares are dipping 8% after a recent rally on patent news.
- Custom Truck One Source (NYSE:CTOS) stock is slipping over 7% with the pricing of a public secondary offering.
- BIMI International (NASDAQ:BIMI) shares close out our pre-market stock movers down more than 7% as they continue to settle after a massive rally on Tuesday.
On the date of publication, William White did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.