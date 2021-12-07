APPS Stock: 17 Things to Know About Digital Turbine as Shares Surge Today

Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) stock is soaring higher on Tuesday and we’re diving into the company to learn what’s behind those gains.
Let’s get into all the details on Digital Turbine that potential APPS stock investors need to know about today.
- First off, let’s talk about what Digital Turbine is all about.
- The company offers an “independent mobile growth platform.”
- This has it serving advertisers, publishers, carriers, and OEMs.
- It does so via its proprietary technology that’s built into devices from wireless operators and OEMS.
- This allows them to serve up ads to customers.
- The company was founded in 1998 and operates out of Austin, Texas.
- APPS market capitalization is $5.318 billion.
- Recent news concerning the company includes an expansion of its strategic partnership with Telefónica (NYSE:TEF).
- The agreement includes both European and Latin American markets.
- It also includes new products, including Wizard, Notifications, and SingleTap.
- Digital Turbine is also preparing for the Oppenheimer 5G Summit on Dec. 14.
- Company CEO Bill Stone will be presenting at the event.
- This is scheduled to take place at 12:25 p.m. Eastern Time that day.
- Stone and other executives of the company will follow this up with one-on-one investor meetings throughout the day.
- It’s also worth pointing out that APPS stock is experiencing heavy trading today.
- As of this writing, more than 4 million shares of the stock have changed hands.
- That’s already above the company’s daily average trading volume of about 3.3 million shares.
APPS stock is up 10.1% as of Tuesday morning.
