BFRI Stock Alert: The Social Media Chatter That Has Biofrontera Booming Today

Biofrontera (NASDAQ:BFRI) stock is on the move today as traders take to Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) to discuss the latest news surrounding the company.
The big news boosting BFRI stock today seems to be Benchmark analyst Bruce Jackson initiating coverage of the stock. The analyst announced their coverage after-hours yesterday, which explains why shares are reacting to the news today.
Jackson kicks off his coverage of BFRI stock with a buy rating and price target of $11 per share. For comparison, the consensus rating and price target for the stock is a buy and $15.50 per share.
Let’s take a look at what Twitter is saying about BFRI stock today below!
BFRI Stock Twitter Talk
The stocks that bounce today were the Favorites that got smashed.$BFRI, $PTPI, $PPSI.
That's why I think $AVCT has a chance to do something
— Brian Jones (@TraderBJones) December 21, 2021
$BFRI up 75% – nice coil here. I would not chase but $15 doesn't seem unreasonable. https://t.co/eh4w9BiG0J
— Goldman Banker (@GoldmanBanker) December 21, 2021
$RELI $PPSI $BFRI $AERC I refuse to chase and get caught by these bagholder creators. Stay out when there's doubt, they will make next ones. Be disciplined just like the last 2 successful trades, consistency looks like that. 💪💪💪 https://t.co/lgAjdTHKoB
— DOorDONOTthereisNOTRY (@onlydonotry1) December 21, 2021
$BFRI is fighting that uptrend. Sympathy play for $SOPA yesterday, which is why I’m long in the stock. We’ll see if it breaks to new highs.
— Nunez_trades (@Nunez_trades) December 21, 2021
$BFRI you guys are amazing, holding some strong levels, and we seeing higher highs! $15 break next keep holding!!
— Swing Trader Nick (@swingtradernick) December 21, 2021
The extra eyes on BFRI stock come with heavier-than-normal trading for the shares. That includes some 52 million shares changing hands as of this writing. That’s a major jump over the company’s daily average trading volume of about 22.3 million shares.
Biofrontera is a dermatology company focusing on skin protection. That includes through its photodynamic therapy medication. It was founded in 1997 by Dr. Hermann Lübbert and operates out of Germany.
BFRI stock is up 49% as of Tuesday morning and is up 157.9% since the start of the year.
