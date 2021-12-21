SAVA Stock: The Social Media Chatter That Has Cassava Sciences Trending Today

Cassava Sciences (NASDAQ:SAVA) stock is getting some extra attention today from traders on social media and we’ve got all the details.
The big news today appears to be connected to a recent journal publication. Initially, it cleared the company of any manipulation claims concerning western blot data. However, that’s been called into question as others pour over the data online.
Let’s dive into what traders are talking about today on Twitter (NYSE:TWTR)while SAVA stock is in the spotlight.
SAVA Stock Twitter Talk
$SAVA: Science Journal Editor-in-Chief: “after careful examination of these original material, Neuroscience found no evidence of manipulation of western blot data or other figures of this publication.”
Clearance is from a neutral party who is expert in the field.
— Luosheng Peng (@LuoshengPeng) December 21, 2021
$SAVA To anyone that has done western blot in their life, these two are obviously the same blot with diff exposure times. The background doesn't lie…
It's a real shame how easily journal editors get fooled. Seriously just hire an image forensics expert like @MicrobiomDigest! https://t.co/hBGnfzJOd8 pic.twitter.com/jDxdUy3ENx
— Andy Biotech (@AndyBiotech) December 21, 2021
The more people look at $SAVA papers, the more manipulation and fabrication is found. There is no end to Wang’s lies. https://t.co/KVZJ0xUS9b https://t.co/xYh9WvNkDA pic.twitter.com/VkoE6TGtga
— Adrian H (@Adrian_H) December 21, 2021
A great article summarizing all the fraud that $sava has been caught doing (so far). There has been so much I lose track myself, so here is a good reference if you are just tuning in 😉 https://t.co/JDZZL1phBY
— Jesse brodkin (@jesse_brodkin) December 15, 2021
$SAVA Retail genuinely thinks that shorts are evil, but never realize the even more catastrophic damage that fraud does. Imagine if SAVA had ballooned to $5-10B market cap before it was stopped. Either way have fun getting dumped on by tutes that know this will end poorly.
— Loathe (@loatheofbread6) December 21, 2021
Cassava Sciences is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company with a focus on neuroscience. The company was founded in 1998 and is based out of Austin, Texas. Remi Barbier is the company’s founder, while also serving as its chairman, president, and CEO. It currently has 11 employees.
The extra attention on social media today has SAVA stock seeing heavy trading. As of this writing, more than 8 million shares of the company’s stock have changed hands. That’s already above its daily average trading volume of about 5.8 million shares.
SAVA stock is up 19.2% as of Tuesday morning and is up 518.9% since the start of the year.
