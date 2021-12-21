SAVA Stock: The Social Media Chatter That Has Cassava Sciences Trending Today

Twitter is caught up in SAVA drama today

By William White, InvestorPlace Writer Dec 21, 2021, 10:33 am EST

Cassava Sciences (NASDAQ:SAVA) stock is getting some extra attention today from traders on social media and we’ve got all the details.

The big news today appears to be connected to a recent journal publication. Initially, it cleared the company of any manipulation claims concerning western blot data. However, that’s been called into question as others pour over the data online.

Let’s dive into what traders are talking about today on Twitter (NYSE:TWTR)while SAVA stock is in the spotlight.

SAVA Stock Twitter Talk

Cassava Sciences is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company with a focus on neuroscience. The company was founded in 1998 and is based out of Austin, Texas. Remi Barbier is the company’s founder, while also serving as its chairman, president, and CEO. It currently has 11 employees.

The extra attention on social media today has SAVA stock seeing heavy trading. As of this writing, more than 8 million shares of the company’s stock have changed hands. That’s already above its daily average trading volume of about 5.8 million shares.

SAVA stock is up 19.2% as of Tuesday morning and is up 518.9% since the start of the year.

