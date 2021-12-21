Today’s Biggest Pre-Market Stock Movers: 10 Top Gainers and Losers on Tuesday

Good morning, trader! We’re kicking off the day with a dive into the biggest pre-market stock movers for Tuesday!
Moving stocks this morning is Covid-19 antibody news, earnings reports, clinical trial results, and more.
Let’s jump into that news below!
Pre-Market Stock Movers: 10 Top Gainers
- Aridis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARDS) stock is rocketing more than 81% on news that its monoclonal antibody is effective against Omicron, other Covid-19 variants, SARS, and common cold versions of the coronavirus.
- Reliance Global (NASDAQ:RELI) shares are surging close to 66% on heavy trading and interest from retail traders.
- Quoin Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:QNRX) stock is soaring nearly 32% on heavy pre-market trading.
- Society Pass (NASDAQ:SOPA) shares are rising over 23% as it continues to rally after being added to the Russell 2000 Index.
- Biofrontera (NASDAQ:BFRI) stock is gaining more than 21% on no clear news this morning.
- CooTek (Cayman) (NYSE:CTK) shares are climbing over 13% after announcing plans for a micro drama TV adaptation of Fengdu Novel works.
- Ucloudlink (NASDAQ:UCL) stock is increasing more than 13% on no apparent news this morning.
- Universe Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:UPC) shares are getting a roughly 12% boost in pre-market trading.
- Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) stock is jumping over 7% following the release of a positive fiscal Q1 earnings report.
- Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) shares are up more than 7% on reports of a joint bid from Elliot Management and Vista Equity.
10 Top Losers
- Aldeyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALDX) stock is plummeting 38% following poor results from a Phase 3 clinical trial.
- Aquestive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AQST) shares are diving over 32% after getting a notice from the FDA.
- CytomX Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTMX) stock is taking a more than 22% beating after announcing preliminary results from an ongoing Phase 2 clinical trial.
- DBV Technologies (NASDAQ:DBVT) shares are falling over 18% following plans for a Phase 3 clinical trial of Viaskin Peanut.
- Bridgeline Digital (NASDAQ:BLIN) stock is dropping more than 14% after releasing Q4 2021 earnings.
- SeaChange International (NASDAQ:SEAC) shares are decreasing over 14% on talk of a social media deal with Triller.
- Can Fite Biofarma (NYSEAMERICAN:CANF) stock is heading more than 12% lower after running higher yesterday on liver cancer news.
- MMTEC (NASDAQ:MTC) shares are sitting over 8% lower after announcing an agreement for a $2 million private placement.
- Genfit (NASDAQ:GNFT) stock is slipping more than 7% after rallying on Monday.
- Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) shares close out our pre-market stock movers down over 6% after rallying Monday on Covid-19 news yesterday.
