NAKD Stock: Is the Naked Brand Reverse Stock Split Good or Bad? What Investors Are Saying

Naked Brand (NASDAQ:NAKD) stock is in the news today as investors react to the company’s reverse stock split for Tuesday.
That reverse stock split saw the company consolidate 15 shares of NAKD stock down to one share. The goal of the split is to get its share price up to where it needs to be for the Cenntro Automotive merger.
A recent shareholder meeting saw investors in NAKD stock vote in favor of the split and the merger. If all goes well, Naked Brand is expecting the deal to close before the end of the year.
Let’s dive into what traders are saying about the reverse stock split below!
NAKD Stock Reverse Split Talk
$NAKD predicted the split few days ago..down it goes to $1 again.. 💟 pic.twitter.com/4pwM5Ikhbm
— Anatoliy Poliakov (@poliakovdev) December 22, 2021
They've been talking about a $NAKD reverse split for months and specifically a 1/15 split for the past week, but people were still shocked waking up and thought it was squeezing. Know the stocks you invest in. I'm patient and will continue to hold.
— TPell17 (@TomPell17) December 22, 2021
$nakd and the assault continues. it's price is really $0.40. the split was just trickery to get ur hopes up.
— oby2 (@oby216) December 22, 2021
For me reverse split is a bad news. Yesterday $NAKD closed at $0.4825 so If you divide current price of $6.88 by 15 shares of reverse split then its around $0.4586, which is less than yesterday's closing price and it'll likely to dip further during trading hours. https://t.co/M9A35h8ajO
— Flying_Trader ✈✈✈ (@Nasimul1978) December 22, 2021
$NAKD so what recourse does the retail investor have, we can’t buy or sell if we wanted to since most retail apps have not yet reconciled with the reverse split? Wouldn’t you think it would be the job of the sec to be making sure this reverse split goes off smoothly?
— David Gray StockWatch (@Davidgray090) December 22, 2021
While investors approved the NADK stock reverse split, it isn’t performing so well now that normal trading hours are underway. Currently, the stock is sitting 17.1% lower than the $7.23 it was boosted to by the reverse split.
While NAKD stock is slipping today, it’s possible we could see shares rise higher in the coming days. That would be especially possible if it announces the close of its merger with Cenntro Automotive before the year closes out. As such, expect volatility from NAKD in the coming days as investors prepare for that announcement.
On the date of publication, William White did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.
With only the rarest exceptions, InvestorPlace does not publish commentary about companies that have a market cap of less than $100 million or trade less than 100,000 shares each day. That’s because these “penny stocks” are frequently the playground for scam artists and market manipulators. If we ever do publish commentary on a low-volume stock that may be affected by our commentary, we demand that InvestorPlace.com’s writers disclose this fact and warn readers of the risks.
Read More: Penny Stocks — How to Profit Without Getting Scammed