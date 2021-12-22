Today’s Biggest Pre-Market Stock Movers: 10 Top Gainers and Losers on Wednesday

Good morning, investor! We’ve reached the halfway point of the week and we’re starting it with an overview of the biggest pre-market stock movers for Wednesday!
Stories moving stocks this morning include acquisition rumors, merger votes, several deals, and more.
Let’s take a look at that news below!
Pre-Market Stock Movers: 10 Top Gainers
- Naked Brand Group (NASDAQ:NAKD) stock is rocketing more than 1,255% higher after shareholders voted in favor of a merger with Centro Electric.
- BioRestorative Therapies (NASDAQ:BRTX) shares are soaring over 49% after announcing a Master Service Agreement with PRC Clinical.
- Red Cat Holdings (NASDAQ:RCAT) stock is surging more than 31% after reporting a border protection contract worth up to $90 million over five years.
- American Virtual Cloud Technologies (NASDAQ:AVCT) shares are gaining over 27% on Reddit rumors of an acquisition.
- Acasti Pharma (NASDAQ:ACST) stock is increasing more than 25% after Oppenheimer initiated coverage of the company.
- DBV Technologies (NASDAQ:DBVT) shares are climbing 23% higher as they recover from a fall on EU application news on Tuesday.
- Context Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CNTX) stock is getting an over 14% boost despite a lack of news this morning.
- Navidea Biopharmaceutical (NYSEAMERICAN:NAVB) shares are rising more than 13% on no apparent pre-market news.
- iBio (NYSEAMERICAN:IBIO) stock is jumping 9% higher ahead of its annaul shareholder meeting this morning.
- Eqonex (NASDAQ:EQOS) shares are up over 6% as it continues to rally on a strategic options review and the replacement of its CEO.
10 Top Losers
- CalAmp (NASDAQ:CAMP) stock is taking a more than 15% beating with the release of its Q3 earnings report.
- Datasea (NASDAQ:DTSS) shares are diving over 14% after rallying higher yesterday.
- Aridis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARDS) stock is dropping more than 8% after jumping yesterday on Omicorn news.
- Adagio Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADGI) shares are falling over 7% as the stock has been slipping since releasing Omicorn data.
- Ensysce Biosciences (NASDAQ:ENSC) stock is decreasing more than 7% following a rally on Tuesday.
- iSpecimen (NASDAQ:ISPC) shares are slipping over 6% after a short squeeze yesterday.
- Biofrontera (NASDAQ:BFRI) stock is declining more than 6% after getting a boost from social media buzz and analyst coverage yesterday.
- Advanced Human Imaging (NASDAQ:AHI) shares are dipping over 6% on no clear news.
- Qualigen Therapeutics (NASDAQ:QLGN) stock is losing more than 6% of its value following a quick jump late Tuesday.
- Reliance Global Group (NASDAQ:RELI) shares close out our pre-market stock movers down over 5% after announcing plans to acquire Medigap Health Insurance Company.
On the date of publication, William White did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.