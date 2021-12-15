Nio Day 2022: 13 Things for Nio Stock Investors to Expect on Dec. 18

Nio (NYSE:NIO) Day is quickly approaching and there’s a lot for investors to be excited about.
Let’s dive into all the latest news that traders of NIO stock need to know about today.
- First off, it looks like Nio Day will see the company revealing several new electric vehicles (EVs).
- That includes a possible two new vehicle models, as well as a new vehicle brand.
- Current rumors claim one of the new vehicles in the ET5.
- This is a mid-size sedan that will likely compete with other EVs on the market at a lower price than the ET7.
- Talk about the ET5 continues to heat up today after the EV company shared an image on its website.
- This shows the outline of a still-unnamed vehicle from the company and many believe it to be the ET5.
- There’s also talk of a potential ET(, which would be a sports coupe.
- Other rumors claim we might see the company reveal a multipurpose EV as well during the event.
- Of course, investors will have to wait until Nio Day before they can truly know what the next EVs from the company are.
- Luckily, that’s not too far away.
- Nio will hold its special event on December 18, which is this Saturday.
- The reveal event will take place at the Olympic Sports Center in Suzhou, China.
- Now we just have to wait for Nio Day to get here and confirm or bust all these rumors!
NIO stock is down 9% as of Wednesday morning and is down 44.9% since the start of the year.
Investors will want to keep reading for more recent stock market news from today!
We’ve got all the news that traders need to know about for Wednesday! A few examples include Signa Sports United (NYSE:SSU) making its public debut today, an EV outlook for 2022, as well as Ocugen (NASDAQ:OCGN) jumping on vaccine news. You can find out all about these matters at the following links!
More Stock Market News for Wednesday
- SSU Stock Alert: 7 Things to Know as Signa Sports Starts Trading Today
- EV Stocks Outlook for 2022: Why One Analyst Sees Investor Enthusiasm Cooling Next Year
- Trending Crypto News: What’s Going on With BTC, ETH, XRP, ADA and LTC Today?
On the date of publication, William White did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.