Dear NIO Stock Fans, Mark Your Calendars for This Potential Catalyst on Dec. 18

Fans of electric vehicle (EV) stocks are anxiously awaiting Nio Day, which has been confirmed to take place on Dec. 18 in Suzhou, China. Nio (NYSE:NIO) is expected to debut at least two new vehicle models and possibly a brand new vehicle brand. During Nio Day 2020, the EV maker unveiled the ET7 sedan to much fanfare. Deliveries for the ET7 sedan are expected to start in 2022 for most countries, although confirmation for this timetable will likely be answered at Nio Day.
Nio also impressed shareholders after releasing its November delivery numbers. The company reported that it had delivered 10,878 vehicles, up nearly 106% year-over-year (YOY). This brings total year deliveries to 80,940 vehicles, up more than 120% YOY. The November numbers were much needed after Nio reported disappointing October deliveries. Those numbers came in lower due to supply-chain issues and chip shortages. InvestorPlace contributor Vandita Jadeja notes that Nio’s expected fourth-quarter deliveries of 23,500 to 25,500 vehicles will be difficult to accomplish.
Without further ado, let’s dive right in to what investors should know about Nio’s most exciting day of the year.
Nio Day: What NIO Stock Investors Should Know
- Rumors are flying around that one of the new vehicles to be released during Nio Day is the ET5, a mid-sized sedan. The ET5 will reportedly compete with the BMW (OTCMKTS:BMWYY) 3-series and the Audi A4 at a lower price (Audi is owned by Volkswagen (OTCMKTS:VWAGY)).
- The ET5 will likely be priced below the ET7, which has a base cost of around $69,000.
- According to a research note from Deutsche Bank, the second mystery EV is expected to be similar to the Toyota (NYSE:TM) Alphard, a luxury multi-purpose vehicle (MPV) that “sold 20,000 units in China last year.” Deutsche’s second guess is a high-performance sports coupe.
- Nio recently filed a trademark registration for the name EF9, according to ElectricVehicleWeb. This has led many to speculate that the new vehicle will be a convertible version of the EP9.
- CEO William Li confirmed that Nio plans on adding three new models to the Nio Technology Platform 2.0 in 2022. One of the models will be the new ET7 sedan. The other two are still unknown.
- Fans of NIO stock are also waiting for an update on overseas delivery times and availability, especially in European countries. The company will likely answer this question at Nio Day.
- Li confirmed during a Q2 conference call that Nio had assembled a team to work on a new vehicle brand. In regards to the possible new vehicle brand, Li commented, “The relationship between Nio and our new mass-market brand will be like that of Audi-Volkswagen and Lexus-Toyota.”
On the date of publication, Eddie Pan did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.