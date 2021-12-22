SHIB Crypto News: What We Know About the Wild Whale Activity Behind Shiba-Inu’s Surge Today

Shiba Inu (CCC:SHIB-USD) is performing well today as whale investors pump the crypto higher with buying sprees.
The biggest whale bumping SHIB prices up today bought 4 trillion of the crypto tokens. That cost them $134 million! It also brings their total holdings of Shiba Inu up to $144 million. It’s thanks to this whale that prices of SHIB are on the move.
Of course, rising prices for SHIB have crypto experts weighing in with price predictions. One example has the Shiba Inu-themed cryptocurrency hitting $0.0002 in 2022. Others are also weighing in on the crypto’s price potential.
While that may make some crypto traders think that SHIB is a solid investment, it’s not all rainbows and sunshine. The crypto is incredibly volatile, which means an investment in it carries great risk. Even so, that attracts certain types of traders as the chance of great reward is also high.
It’s worth noting that the developers behind SHIB are working to move past that volatility. That includes efforts to shed its meme coin status by adding additional functionality to the token. While that’s a great idea for long-term growth, there’s no denying it’s hard to change the market’s perspective that was set for it when it first popped up back in 2020.
SHIB is up 12.3% over a 24-hour period as of Wednesday afternoon.
On the date of publication, William White did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.