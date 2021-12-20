Today’s Biggest Pre-Market Stock Movers: 10 Top Gainers and Losers on Monday

Welcome back, investor! The weekend break is over and that means it’s time to get back to work with the biggest pre-market stock movers for Monday!
News moving stocks this morning include acquisitions, FDA approval, collaboration deals, and more!
Let’s get into that news below!
Pre-Market Stock Movers: 10 Top Gainers
- Society Pass (NASDAQ:SOPA) stock is rocketing more than 43% as it prepares to join the Russell 2000 Index when trading starts today.
- Verso (NYSE:VRS) shares are rising over 30% on news it’s being acquired for $825 million.
- Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI) stock is surging more than 13% after getting approval from the FDA for its bipolar depression treatment.
- Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM) shares are increasing over 12% after getting a 12-year extension on its environmental impact authorization at the San Jose Mine.
- Ocugen (NASDAQ:OCGN) stock is soaring more than 12% following a rise in trading after-hours Friday.
- Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) shares are gaining over 11% as the EU prepares to back its Covid-19 vaccine.
- Lineage Cell Therapeutics (NYSEAMERICAN:LCTX) stock is jumping more than 11% after announcing an exclusive worldwide collaboration with Genentech.
- GBS (NASDAQ:GBS) shares are climbing over 11% despite a lack of news this morning.
- Calliditas Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CALT) stock is getting a more than 10% boost as it continues its rally from last week.
- Alpha Pro Tech (NYSEAMERICAN:APT) shares are up over 9% on no apparent news.
10 Top Losers
- Spruce Biosciences (NASDAQ:SPRB) stock is diving more than 16% after rallying higher on Friday.
- Immix Biopharma (NASDAQ:IMMX) shares are taking a 16% beating after making its public debut last week.
- Bellerophon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BLPH) stock is heading over 14% lower after a rally Friday on positive clinical trial data.
- Iris Energy (NASDAQ:IREN) shares are falling more than 13% after a sharp increase near the end of trading on Friday.
- Eloxx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ELOX) stock is slipping over 10% as it pulls back from a rally on Friday.
- cbdMD (NYSEAMERICAN:YCBD) shares are decreasing more than 9% following rally Friday due to its recent earnings report.
- MicroSectors U S Big Oil Index 3X Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:NRGU) stock is dropping over 9% in pre-market trading today.
- Zhihu (NYSE:ZH) shares are decreasing more than 9% on no clear news this morning.
- Argo Blockchain (NASDAQ:ARBK) stock is sitting over 9% lower after a quick spike in price late Friday.
- Arqit Quantum (NASDAQ:ARQQ) shares close out our pre-market stock movers down more than 9% after running higher late Friday.
On the date of publication, William White did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.