WISH Stock: What Investors Are Saying as Popular Meme Play ContextLogic Pops Today

ContextLogic (NASDAQ:WISH) stock is on the move Tuesday as investors over on Reddit chime in on the company today.
There’s no specific news from ContextLogic that would explain the rise in WISH stock today. The company also isn’t seeing heavy trading of its shares. Only about 10 million have traded as of this writing, as compared to the daily average trading volume of roughly 34 million shares. Also, don’t forget WISH is a penny stock prone to pump and dumps.
Instead, let’s turn to what traders have to say about WISH stock on WallStreetBets today.
WISH Stock WSB Talk
“There’s not a single ticker on my list that’s red. You know it’s a big green day when even both WISH and CLOV are bigly green.” — Feedmepi314
“Open your WISH BAGS it’s flooding in.” — postithard
“I dropped my AMC bag with -50% loss and a couple of weeks later that mfer 10x to $75. I dropped my TSLA bag with +10% profit and a month later it increased more than 100%. I am holding my WISH bag i dont see them going bankrupt anytime soon and i believe in a turnaround.” — TheMotorCityCobra
“Don’t invest blindly in stock is a good advice. Second is to avoid options. But this is wsb, so remember to buy OTM 0day $WISH calls every week.” — nimitzhunter
“Bears mad WISH had one green day? Dont worry you dont need rehashed news to get another 33% out of this turd.” — balance007
WISH stock is up 5.4% as of noon Tuesday.
There’s more stock market news for investors to dive into below!
InvestorPlace is home to all the latest stock news traders need to know about. For today, that includes why stocks are up, what to know about Mobileye, as well as why Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) stock is soaring. You can get all of those stories from the following links!
More Tuesday Stock Market News
- Midday Market Update: Why Are Stocks Up Today?
- What Is Mobileye? 8 Things to Know About Intel’s Self-Driving Car Tech.
- APPS Stock: 17 Things to Know About Digital Turbine as Shares Surge Today
On the date of publication, William White did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.
With only the rarest exceptions, InvestorPlace does not publish commentary about companies that have a market cap of less than $100 million or trade less than 100,000 shares each day. That’s because these “penny stocks” are frequently the playground for scam artists and market manipulators. If we ever do publish commentary on a low-volume stock that may be affected by our commentary, we demand that InvestorPlace.com’s writers disclose this fact and warn readers of the risks.
Read More: Penny Stocks — How to Profit Without Getting Scammed