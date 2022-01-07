7 Killer Cryptos to Buy for January

It’s been a rough start to 2022 for crypto investors. Bitcoin (CCC:BTC-USD) has witnessed meaningful correction and altcoin have followed.
Unrest in Kazakhstan has resulted in Bitcoin network power slumps and that’s one reason for the correction. Further, the Federal Reserve has signaled tapering and rate hikes are coming in 2022. Relative tightening of liquidity is another reason for some weakness in the crypto world.
However, volatility is nothing new in the crypto space. In the past, Bitcoin has witnessed sharp correction. It has been followed by a strong reversal rally. I also believe that we are at a point where Bitcoin dominance is likely to decline on a relative basis.
Altcoin dominance will increase and the out-performers will be coins that have a strong use case. In uncertain times, meme coins or low utility coins are likely to be the worst hit.
Overall, real interest rates are likely to remain negative in most parts of the world. Even if contractionary monetary policies are pursued. This will continue to encourage investment and speculation in risky asset classes.
I therefore believe that the recent correction is a good opportunity to accumulate some quality altcoins.
Let’s discuss seven cryptos that are positioned for a strong rally in the near-term. These altcoins are also likely to remain in an uptrend in the coming quarters.
- Binance Coin (CCC:BNB-USD)
- Zignaly (CCC:ZIG-USD)
- MarketMove (CCC:MOVE-USD)
- MarhabaDeFi (CCC:MRHB-USD)
- Torum (CCC:XTM-USD)
- Fetch.ai (CCC:FET-USD)
- Rari Governance Token (CCC:RGT-USD)
Cryptos to Buy for January: Binance Coin (BNB)
In October 2017, BNB coin was trading at three cents. The coin touched all-time highs of $686 in May 2021. This serves as a good example of the value creation that’s likely to come by holding fundamentally strong projects.
After being a star performer in 2021, BNB coin has been in a downtrend in the recent past. At current levels of $487, it’s worth buying for short-term and long-term gains.
As an overview, Binance is the top centralized cryptocurrency exchange in the world. The exchange currently has 355 listed coins as compared to 139 coins listed on Coinbase (NASDAQ:COIN). For investors who are bullish on continued adoption growth of cryptocurrencies, BNB coin is a core portfolio hold.
Last month, Binance partnered with Dubai World Trade Centre. The partnership will set up an international virtual asset ecosystem. In December 2021, Binance also acquired 18% stake in Singapore based regulated private exchange, Hg Exchange.
It seems that Binance has ample financial flexibility to pursue acquisition driven growth. Further, Binance Labs has been investing in attractive projects in the crypto world. Once bullish sentiments are back, it would not take long for BNB coin to surge.
Zignaly (ZIG)
I had talked about Zignaly in October 2021 as a project that has a strong use case. From November 2021 lows of two cents, ZIG coin is already higher by over 280%. As a matter of fact, the coin had touched highs of 18 cents in the recent rally. I believe that ZIG coin is worth accumulation with the market sentiment driving the coin lower.
The recent market volatility and downside has further underscored the importance of Zignaly project in the cryptocurrency ecosystem. The idea of Zignaly is to follow trading experts for profits. The platform has already gained significant traction with 350,000 users and $120 million in assets under management.
It’s worth mentioning here that Zignaly profit-sharing and trading has an edge over copy trading. In the latter, the user is always one-step behind the trader. However, in profit-sharing, the user is a co-investor with the trader. Zignaly claims that the top 20 traders on the platform delivered 270% annual profits. Therefore, just by profit sharing with these traders, investors can make meaningful gains.
I particularly like the project as there are thousands of new investors taking a plunge into cryptocurrencies on a daily basis. It makes sense to test the waters with an expert before pursuing individual trading.
Cryptos to Buy for January: (MOVE)
In the last two-weeks, Bitcoin has trended lower. However, during the same period, MOVE token has been in an uptrend.
MarketMove is another project that I have talked about in the past. However, the project is undergoing a complete revamp with Move X slated to be launched in the second week of January 2022. This is a key reason for MOVE token to trend higher.
MarketMove project started with a focus on artificial intelligence (AI)-driven Safety Audit of projects. Further, the project aimed at bringing features like stop-loss and limit orders in decentralized finance.
However, with the coming launch of Move X, the project vision seems to have widened. While the whitepaper is still to be unveiled, Move X swap will be cross-chain and allow investors the best swap rates, which will be powered by artificial intelligence. Therefore, the idea is not just to provide a platform to exchange assets (across chains), but to exchange at the best possible rates.
Additionally, Move X intends to differentiate itself from other DeFi projects by being a complete suite of high-end tools. As an example, the project aims to provide investors with suggestions on how to earn using staking and farming across blockchains.
Overall, MarketMove project is just two quarters old. It seems that the team has a vision of making the project a one-stop shop for all DeFi needs. In my view, some exposure to the project can be considered for potential multi-fold returns.
MarhabaDeFi (MRHB)
MRHB is another token in the crypto space that has survived the recent carnage. On Dec. 27, the token was trading at four cents. It’s already higher by over 200% at 13 cents.
So, what’s the differentiating factor?
MarhabaDeFi claims to be the first project in the decentralized world that builds a shariah-compliant suite of crypto financial solutions. According to CoinGecko, the project is focused on “Islamic Finance liquidity pool which is currently over $3 trillion in size, growing, and serves over 1,000,000 people globally”
Liquidity Harvester is one feature of MarhabaDeFi. It’s for income generation across a vast range of sharia compliant pools that will deliver APY in the range of 5% to 25%. The project also has a cross-chain DEX Aggregator that splits large orders across various decentralized exchanges to reduce the slippage. The launch of interest-free crypto financing is also on the cards in 2022.
With a lot happening in the NFT space, MarhabaDeFi has introduced Souq NFT. This is a NFT collection and creation platform. It also includes listing and auction marketplace.
Overall, MRHB token looks attractive with a diversified offering in an unexplored area of Islamic finance merging with the crypto world. It’s not surprising that the coin has been trending higher even as broad markets decline.
Cryptos to Buy for January: Torum(XTM)
XTM coin has been in a correction mode in the recent past. However, it’s worth noting that XTM is still higher by 700% from lows of October 2021. The coin has therefore witnessed a meaningful rally. I believe that the correction provides a good entry point for long-term investors.
As an overview, Torum is the first social media platform that’s specifically designed for cryptocurrency users. According to the website, the social media platform already has 203,361 users. With a global reach, it’s likely that Torum users will continue to increase.
Further, there are few factors that are likely to support user growth as the project visibility increases.
First and foremost, the platform rewards users for activities that include posting, liking posts and for creating threads on specific topics. Users are rewarded XTM coins. This provides an incentive to remain active on the social media platform.
Furthermore, Torum is expanding beyond just social media. The project already serves as a news aggregator in the crypto space. Additionally, NFT Marketplace and NFT Launchpad are catalysts for sustained user growth in the social media platform. Besides the launchpad, the Torum DeFi also provides investors with liquidity farming and cross-chain swapping.
Another interesting upcoming feature of the project is Torumgram. This will connect Telegram with Torum, “essentially allowing the community to use Telegram directly on Torum.”
Fetch.ai (FET)
Fetch.ai project is another name that comes with a strong use case. The project aims to bring the application of machine learning and artificial intelligence to the decentralized world.
FET token has been an out-performer in the last 12-months. Even after the recent decline, the token is higher by 550% over this period.
In terms of the use case, Fetch.ai has applications in areas that include smart city, decentralized delivery agents and autonomous AI travel agents, among others. Last year, the project developed a decentralized marketplace for global manufacturer, Festo.
In particular, the smart city project promises significant reduction in carbon footprint. With rising environmental concerns, this can be a game-changer. Fetch.ai estimates that the “implementation of smart-city infrastructure will result in 34,000 tonnes Co2 emission reduction annually.”
In March 2021, Fetch.ai also received institutional investment of $5 million. This will help in building and accelerating the company’s AI application. Among the project partners, there are big names like Bosch and Blockchain for Europe.
Overall, FET token looks attractive below 50 cents and is worth considering for the medium to long-term.
Cryptos to Buy for January: Rari Governance Token (RGT)
As the world of decentralized finance swells, RGT token is worth holding for the long-term.
The token had touched all-time highs of $64.6 in November 2021. After a meaningful correction, the token currently trades at $26.88. With a limited supply of 12.5 million tokens, I am bullish on RGT touching new highs once the sentiments reverse for cryptocurrencies.
As an overview, Rari Capital is involved in lending, borrowing and yield generation in the DeFi space. For Rari, growth has been stellar in the last 12-months.
Currently, the community has more than 10,000 members with a total value locked of $1.1 billion. Rari Capital provides more than 100 DeFi opportunities.
It’s worth noting that even with a potential rate hike in 2022, real interest rates will remain negative. Rari allows investors to deposit crypto-assets and earn a robust yield. It’s therefore very likely that the total value locked in DeFi opportunities in the project will continue to swell.
This will translate into upside for the governance token that looks undervalued. To put things into perspective, the project currently has fully diluted valuation to total value locked ratio of 0.33.
On the date of publication, Faisal Humayun did not hold (either directly or indirectly) any positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.
Faisal Humayun is a senior research analyst with 12 years of industry experience in the field of credit research, equity research and financial modelling. Faisal has authored over 1,500 stock specific articles with focus on the technology, energy and commodities sector.