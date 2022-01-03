Apple Price Predictions: Where Will AAPL Stock Go After Blasting Through $3 Trillion?

Today Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) made history, becoming the first U.S. company to hit a market capitalization of $3 trillion. As AAPL stock took out that milestone, shares closed up more than 2% on Monday. Now, Apple price predictions are running hot as investors ponder its growth potential.
So where is the iPhone maker heading after this latest piece of market-breaking news?
Apple’s latest milestone marks a nearly $700 billion gain since its October lows. The company has been a leader in the tech sector for decades now; this latest news reflects continued confidence in it as an innovator. Moreover, AAPL shares have seen a 33% rise since the start of 2021.
Its notoriously secretive production process means annual speculation on what and when the company’s next launches will be. As such, investors had more than enough rumors to justify its winning streak today. With whispers of an Apple electric vehicle, virtual reality headset, and a flip-phone iPhone on the way, it’s no wonder prospects are up.
With AAPL sitting at $182 per share, what do the experts think about its long-term growth?
Apple Price Predictions
- Wallet Investor sees AAPL as a stable buy. The site set a one-year forecast of $220.74, and a five-year forecast of $392.90 per share.
- Gov Capital is a bit more bullish on the Cupertino-based company. The site set a one-year price target of $262.88 and a staggering five-year target of $734.262.
- CNN Business believes Apple is actually a bit overweight currently. Its panel of 38 analysts set 12-month estimates ranging from a high of $210 to a low of $128, with a median price target of $175. Worth noting is that 28 of 43 polled investment analysts rank AAPL stock a buy, with 6 ratings for it to outperform. Eight view it as a hold, and just one analyst believes it will underperform.
On the date of publication, Shrey Dua did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.