Cardano Price Predictions: Where Will ADA Go After a Big Crypto Crash?

Last week, investors gritted their teeth as prices plunged across cryptocurrency markets. Prominent cryptos like Bitcoin (CCC:BTC-USD) saw their prices drop by thousands of dollars in only a few hours. While investors could only stand by and watch, InvestorPlace’s Joel Baglole noted that the question on everyone’s minds was whether prices could stabilize or if the declines would continue to spiral. This week has started off on a better note, however, as many cryptos slowly move up in price. Of the top ten cryptos as measured by market capitalization, only USD Coin (CCC:USDC-USD) is still in the red today. And while almost every one is still down for the week, most prominent cryptos seem to be on a path upward, including Cardano (CCC:ADA:USD).
This proof-of-stake blockchain platform is fresh off of a year of growth. Hailed as a breakout crypto of 2021, it has risen in popularity as experts continue to tout its function and utility. As InvestorPlace contributor Faizan Farooque remarks, ADA is consistently “attracting new projects with its smart contract functionality.” Even with last week’s turbulence, Cardano price predictions heated up on news of the platform’s partnership with electronics giant Samsung. Now, we’re seeing prices steadily climb. As of this writing, ADA has risen around 10% for the day and isn’t showing any signs of slowing.
What do Cardano price predictions look like following the crash? Let’s take a closer look at what some industry experts expect to see in 2022 and beyond.
Cardano Price Predictions
WalletInvestor still ranks ADA as an “awesome” one year investment with the potential to generate significant returns. It’s model indicates that long-term growth is expected. As of today, a $100 investment in Cardano would be worth more than $718 by 2027. According to the model, ADA could rise from $1.27 to $2.80 within one year.
Digitalcoin also predicts that Cardano will continue to rise throughout the coming decade. Its current model predicts that the crypto will reach $1.73 in 2022 and hit the $2 mark in 2023. The platform sees ADA rising to $2.83 by 2025 and surpassing $5 before the end of 2029 with the potential to go as high as $5.55.
Gov Capital also maintains a bullish outlook. According to its model, Cardano will end 2022 with the regular price of $2.31 but could go as high as $2.65. It predicts that ADA will finish the following year at $3.98 but will end 2024 with a price of at least $6.13. If this model proves correct, it will begin 2026 with a price of at least $8.66 and could go as high as $9.96.
On the date of publication, Samuel O’Brient did not hold (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.