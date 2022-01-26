CLNE Stock: 8 Reasons Why Clean Energy Investors Are Feeling Optimistic Today

Clean Energy (NASDAQ:CLNE) stock is rising higher on Wednesday following the company’s RNG Day webcast for investors.
Let’s go over that presentation below to see what has investors in CLNE stock excited today!
- The RNG Day event outlined the company’s strategic and financial plans for the next five years.
- That includes setting up a methane capture digester at Millenkamp Dairy in Jerome, Idaho.
- Millenkamp Dairy is one of the largest dairy farms in the U.S.
- Clean Energy expects this operation to provide it with five million gallons of very low carbon-intensity RNG every year.
- This will be used for the company’s fueling network.
- It also points out that this project is being developed as part of the company’s joint venture with BP (NYSE:BP).
- Clean Energy also plans to outline more details of its plan over the next five years during a presentation.
- That includes opportunities in various states for RNG production.
Andrew J. Littlefair, president and CEO of Clean Energy, said the following in the news release boosting CLNE stock today.
“With carbon reduction up to 500 percent, RNG is the epitome of renewable energy. It presents enormous potential in sustainable transportation, so we’re focused on a pathway to grow both the production and distribution of this negative carbon intensity fuel.”
CLNE stock is also experiencing heavy trading today alongside the company’s announcements. That has some 9 million shares changing hands as of this writing. That’s quite the jump over its daily average trading volume of about 3.6 million shares.
