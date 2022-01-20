DATS Stock Alert: The Latest Acquisition News Sending DatChat Soaring Today

It’s been a busy week for DatChat (NASDAQ:DATS), and it isn’t even over. Yesterday, the alternative social media platform announced it was venturing into the non-fungible token (NFT) security space. Today, it took this mission a step further. DatChat has signed a letter of intent to acquire Avila Security Corporation. This move will mean significantly expanding its holdings in the blockchain and user data security spaces. DATS stock didn’t react well to the news yesterday, but the tides have shifted. Both companies have cause to celebrate today.
What’s Happening With DATS Stock
Yesterday began with the news of DatChat’s Web 3.0 platform initiative. While this sounded like good news, DATS stock did not initially react to it, slipping into the red. Today’s news has clued Wall Street into the fact that DatChat is making big plans to gain share of a rapidly expanding market. As of this writing, DATS stock is up 23% on the day. It shot up early and hasn’t slipped.
This morning’s gains have pushed DATS into the green by more than 40% for the week and 23% for the month. Investors saw the stock spend the final month of 2021 in decline, falling by as much as 22%. This type of growth should be reassuring.
While the deal is not yet finalized, it includes “$1 million in cash and the greater of 739,650 shares of restricted common stock.”
Why It Matters
These back-to-back announcements make one thing undeniably clear — DatChat is serious about blockchain security. The company made a name for itself by offering secure social media and messaging options. Now it has recognized that its technology can be applied to a new market, one that is ripe with potential. According to a statement released two days ago, the company is focused on building a “decentralized advertising network for Web 3.0 and Metaverse applications.”
The successful acquisition of Avila will expand DatChat’s intellectual property assets to include both blockchain-based digital rights management and object-sharing technology. The move also makes sense for the company’s communications aspect. Avila’s assets also include encrypted WebRTC real-time video and audio-streaming communications. In acquiring this little-known company, DatChat is strengthening both the old and new components of its business.
The markets for enhanced digital security in both communications and digital asset storage is booming. NFT sales are rising, but as they do, so do theft and fraud within the space. Additionally, Web 3.0 and metaverse applications are only going to help drive stock prices up as both markets heat up in 2022. InvestorPlace’s Luke Lango predicts that in 2022, metaverse stocks will see the type of growth that the electric vehicle (EV) sector did in 2021. If DatChat continues this type of progress, it could be among the metaverse stocks that are destined for growth in the year ahead.
What It Means
When a company announces two major deals in the same space within the same week, investors should pay attention. The second deal isn’t finalized, but DatChat has proven it means business when it comes to these digital expansions. It sees multiple red-hot markets, and it is strategically planning ways to secure shares of both.
NFT security, encrypted social media and metaverse technology are going to be three of the hottest sectors in 2022. If you’re bullish on any, or all three, DATS stock should be on your radar.
On the publication date, Samuel O’Brient did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.