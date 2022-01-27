Dogecoin Price Predictions: Where Can Mr. Beast and Burgers Take the Doge Crypto?

In the wake of McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) humorous rejection of Dogecoin (CCC:DOGE-USD), it seems another contender has stepped up. Mr. Beast, the internet personality and owner of burger chain Mr. Beast Burgers, has taken a keen interest in DOGE. Dogecoin price predictions are everywhere today as investors consider the implications of yet another meme-centric use case.
What do you need to know about Mr. Beast and Dogecoin today?
Well, to understand Mr. Beast’s latest attention-grabbing tweet requires a step back in time. On Jan. 25, Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Chief Executive Elon Musk tweeted out in glowing endorsement of his favorite canine coin, DOGE. “I will eat a happy meal on tv if @McDonalds accepts Dogecoin,” the tweet read.
McDonald’s, not one to shy away from the chance for some happenstance virality, responded in kind.
only if @tesla accepts grimacecoin https://t.co/CQrmAFelHR pic.twitter.com/to9HmYJhej
— McDonald's (@McDonalds) January 25, 2022
The fast-food franchise responded with a reference to a fantasy character used in a series of old commercials, Grimace. Funny, sure, but Doge fans were left pondering the potential of real partnership with one of the largest restaurant chains in the world.
They didn’t have to wait too long, however, before Mr. Beast threw his proverbial hat in the ring.
.@elonmusk if you retweet this we will work on accepting Dogecoin 🤝
— MrBeast Burger (@MrBeastBurger) January 26, 2022
Indeed, the @MrBeastBurger account made its own plea for a Musk endorsement in the face of McDonald’s comical rejection. Given historical precedent, you wouldn’t be amiss to assume the news prompted a jump in DOGE prices. However, in this case, you’d be wrong. Despite the attention lately, Dogecoin is down 5% today in a week which has generally brought doom for the cryptocurrency market.
Let’s see where the experts think the coin is headed following its latest spat of social media limelight.
Dogecoin Price Predictions
- Given DOGE’s current price above 14 cents, Wallet Investor sees the meme coin darling as a strong investment. The site has a one-year forecast of 33 cents and a five-year price target of $1.09 per coin.
- CryptoNewsZ is a bit more conservative on the pupcoin. The site set an average 2022 price target of 31 cents. In the long term, it sees the coin growing mildly over the next few years. For 2026, it doesn’t see the coin breaking the 74-cent resistance level.
- DigitalCoinPrice is even more bearish on DOGE. It believes the coin will close the year at around 20 cents, and will struggle to make long-term gains. It set a 2026 price target of 28 cents per coin.
On the date of publication, Shrey Dua did not hold (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.