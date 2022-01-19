Hot Penny Stocks: What’s Moving VVOS, GMDA and SBEV Higher Today?

Several penny stocks are on the move Wednesday and we’re diving into the hot news behind that momentum.
But before we get too far into this, remember that penny stocks can be incredibly volatile. They’re easily manipulated by pump and dump schemes, which means that risk-averse traders may want to sit this one out.
With that covered, let’s dive into the hot penny stocks for Wednesday below!
Hot Penny Stocks to Watch: Vivos Therapeutics (VVOS)
Vivos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VVOS) stock starts off our list today with shares rising more than 46%. With that comes some 84 million shares changing hands, which is well above its daily average trading volume of 119,000 shares.
The news sending VVOS stock higher today has to do with its SleepImage Home Sleep Apnea Tests. The company reports an 18 times increase in the use of its test over the last three months when compared to the same period of the year prior.
Hot Penny Stocks to Watch: Gamida Cell (GMDA)
Gamida Cell (NASDAQ:GMDA) stock is getting a nearly 24% boost today. That comes with more than 10 million shares traded as of this writing. For the record, its daily average trading volume is about 561,000 shares.
An update on its submission with the FDA is behind today’s increase. The company intends to submit a rolling Biologics License Application for omidubicel. This is its treatment for patients suffering from blood cancer that are in need of a stem cell transplant.
Hot Penny Stocks to Watch: Splash Beverage (SBEV)
Splash Beverage (NYSEAMERICAN:SBEV) stock closes out our list with shares heading over 32% higher as of Wednesday afternoon. This also comes with some 49 million shares on the move. The company’s daily average trading volume is roughly 2.9 million shares.
SBEV stock is rising higher today thanks to a deal that brings its products to more stores. This has it extending its Pulpoloco Sangria line of drinks to 187 Ralph’s Grocery locations in Southern California.
