How to Get a Free At-Home Covid Test in 2022

The U.S. Government is promising to send out free at-home Covid tests this year to citizens that request them.
This was revealed by President Joe Biden a couple of months ago. However, those tests still have yet to make their way to people. The government plans to buy 500 million of these tests, but doesn’t have them right now.
Let’s dive into everything you need to know about the free at-home Covid tests.
When Will Covid 19 Tests Be Available?
This is the toughest question to answer. Anyone hoping for an at-home test may be waiting for some time. The U.S. Government only says it will send out the first batch of tests over the coming weeks. The government expects to get the 500 million tests across several batches over the next few months.
What About Reimbursement for Covodi-19 Tests?
The U.S. Government is requiring all private insurers to cover the costs of at-home Covid tests starting on Jan. 15. That means people can buy the test themselves and send the info to their insurance provider to get a reimbursement. Those on Medicare or Medicaid will be able to get tests via an upcoming website.
Are States Offering Free At-Home Covid Tests?
Depends on where you live. Several states are offering free Covid-19 tests to residents. However, you’ll have to check and see for yourself if your state is one of them. A few quick ones that do offer free at-home Covid tests include New Jersey, New Hampshire, and Washington.
And there you have it! That’s everything we know right now about the U.S. Government’s plans to send out free at-home Covid 19 tests. Keep an eye out for more news in the coming weeks!
On the date of publication, William White did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.