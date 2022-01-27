INDO Stock: 14 Things to Know About Indonesia Energy as It Rockets 150%+ Today

Indonesia Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:INDO) stock is rocketing higher on Thursday after announcing plans for drilling projects in 2022.
Let’s dive into that news, as well as what else investors need to know about Indonesia Energy, below!
- The big news from the company are plans to commence drilling of two new wells.
- These are located at its Kruh Block.
- Drilling is expected to start within the next 30 days.
- In addition to that, the company intends to start drilling third well at this location before the end of Q2.
- The company is naming these wells Kruh 27, Kruh 28, and Kruh 29.
- So long as the wells produce oil, the company expects its production to reach 450 barrels per day after the first two’s completion.
- Each of the wells will cost $1.5 million to create.
- Indonesia Energy notes that current agreements have it expecting each well to generate $1.5 million in revenue during their first year.
- The Indonesia oil drilling company operates out of Jakarta, Indonesia.
- It also has a representative office in Danville, Calif.
- Its main assets are the 63,000-acre Kruh Block and the 1 million-acre Citarum Block.
- The company’s market capitalization is sitting at $39.634 shares.
- Also, it’s seeing heavy trading today with some 28 million shares on the move.
- For comparison, the company’s daily average trading volume is closer to 18,000 shares.
INDO stock is up 98.9% as of Thursday afternoon.
