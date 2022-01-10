IRTC Stock: 17 Things to Know About iRhythm as Shares Rocket Higher Today

Irhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) stock is rising higher Monday alongside heavy trading of the shares.
Let’s dive into that news, as well as what else traders need to know about IRTC stock below!
- First off, the company’s roughly 2 million shares of its stock change hands as of this writing.
- That’s already above the company’s daily average trading volume of about 477,000 shares.
- This comes despite any official news from the company.
- Instead, it looks like holders of ITRC stock have Novitas Solutions to thank for today’s rise.
- Novitas Solutions is a Medicare Administrative Contractor (MAC).
- BTIG analyst Marie Thibault says that Novitas recently updated its reimbursement rates.
- That includes External Electrocardiographic Recording CPT codes 93243 and 93247.
- The new rates are $222 and $232 and retroactively go into effect on Jan. 1, 2022.
- For the record, the old rates were $103 and $115 and were set back in April 2021.
- While iRhythm has yet to comment on the matter, this looks like good news for IRTC stock.
- Irhythm Technologies is a digital healthcare company focused on cardiac arrhythmias.
- This has it seeking to be a leader in the ambulatory electrocardiogram space.
- It plans to do so through its “wearable biosensing technology with cloud-based data analytics and machine-learning capabilities.”
- The company was founded in 2008 and is based out of San Francisco, Calif.
- Quentin Blackford leads the company as president and CEO and has been with it since last year.
- Prior to that, he was the COO at DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM).
- Irhythm Technologies market capitalization is $3.764 billion.
IRTC stock is up 25.7% as of Monday afternoon.
