KBH Stock: 9 Reasons Why KB Home Shares Are Climbing Today

KB Home (NYSE:KBH) stock is rising higher on Thursday following the release of the company’s most recent earnings report.
Let’s break down that earnings report below to see why investors in KBH stock are celebrating today!
- The first highlight from the Q4 earnings report is the company’s diluted earnings per share of $1.91.
- That easily beats out Wall Street’s estimate of $1.77 per share for the quarter.
- It’s also a 71% increase in diluted EPS year-over-year.
- All of that is despite the company’s revenue of $1.68 billion.
- That wasn’t able to reach analysts’ estimates of $1.71 billion for the period.
- Even so, it still represents a 40% increase over the $1.19 billion reported during the same time last year.
- KB Home also includes guidance for fiscal 2022 in its latest earnings report.
- This has it expecting revenue for the year to range from $7.2 billion to $7.6 billion.
- That’s not looking bad compared to Wall Street’s 2022 revenue estimate of $7.27 billion for the homebuilding company.
Jeffrey Mezger, chairman, president and CEO of KB Home, said the following about the earnings report.
“We delivered outstanding growth in revenues and margins in our 2021 fourth quarter, leading to a more than 70% year-over-year increase in earnings per share. With the strong finish to 2021, we generated a full-year return on equity of approximately 20%.”
The Q4 earnings report has KBH stock seeing heavy trading today. This has more than 12 million shares of the company’s stocks changing hands as of this writing. That’s a significant jump over the company’s daily average trading volume of 1.3 million shares.
KBH stock is up 15.3% as of Thursday afternoon.
